Типові ехокардіографічні зміни при різних типах мітральної регургітації
Type of Mitral Regurgitation
Mitral Regurgitation Jet Direction
Mitral Leaflet Motion
Left Ventricular Function
Primary (intrinsic valve pathology)
Eccentric
Increased (myxomatous leaflets)
Decreased (rheumatic)
Initially normal
Secondary (non-ischemic or global ischemic changes)
Central
Decreased
Symmetrically tented
Globally reduced
Secondary (regional ischemic changes focal)
Eccentric
Decreased
Asymmetrically tented
Regionally reduced (focal scar due to coronary occlusion)
Secondary (atrial functional due to atrial fibrillation)
Central
Normal
Initially normal