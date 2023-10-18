skip to main content
Типові ехокардіографічні зміни при різних типах мітральної регургітації

Type of Mitral Regurgitation

Mitral Regurgitation Jet Direction

Mitral Leaflet Motion

Left Ventricular Function

Primary (intrinsic valve pathology)

Eccentric

Increased (myxomatous leaflets)

Decreased (rheumatic)

Initially normal

Secondary (non-ischemic or global ischemic changes)

Central

Decreased

Symmetrically tented

Globally reduced

Secondary (regional ischemic changes focal)

Eccentric

Decreased

Asymmetrically tented

Regionally reduced (focal scar due to coronary occlusion)

Secondary (atrial functional due to atrial fibrillation)

Central

Normal

Initially normal

