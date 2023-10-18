Типи аортального стенозу тяжкого ступеня
Severe AS type
Vmax
Valve area
LV EF
DVI
Other
High gradient
≥ 4.0 m/second
≤ 1.0 cm2
≥ 50%
< 0.25
—
Low-flow, low-gradient with reduced EF
< 4.0 m/second
≤ 1.0 cm2
< 50%
< 0.25
Distinguish from pseudostenosis with low-dose dobutamine echocardiography, valve area < 1.0 cm2, Vmax > 4.0 m/second
Low-flow, low-gradient with normal EF (paradoxical low-flow AS)
< 4.0 m/second
≤ 1.0 cm2
≥ 50% with small hypertrophied LV
< 0.25
Distinguish from non-severe AS by stroke volume index < 35 mL/m2 measured when patient is normotensive
AS = aortic stenosis; DVI = Doppler velocity index, the ratio of LV outflow tract to aortic velocity; LV EF = left ventricular ejection fraction; Vmax = peak forward velocity across the aortic valve.