Типи аортального стенозу тяжкого ступеня

Severe AS type

Vmax

Valve area

LV EF

DVI

Other

High gradient

4.0 m/second

1.0 cm2

50%

< 0.25

Low-flow, low-gradient with reduced EF

< 4.0 m/second

1.0 cm2

< 50%

< 0.25

Distinguish from pseudostenosis with low-dose dobutamine echocardiography, valve area < 1.0 cm2, Vmax > 4.0 m/second

Low-flow, low-gradient with normal EF (paradoxical low-flow AS)

< 4.0 m/second

1.0 cm2

50% with small hypertrophied LV

< 0.25

Distinguish from non-severe AS by stroke volume index < 35 mL/m2 measured when patient is normotensive

AS = aortic stenosis; DVI = Doppler velocity index, the ratio of LV outflow tract to aortic velocity; LV EF = left ventricular ejection fraction; Vmax = peak forward velocity across the aortic valve.

