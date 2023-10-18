Стадії діабету 1-го типу
Stages
Stage 1: ≥ 2 islet autoantibodies, normal glucose levels, presymptomatic
Stage 2: ≥ 2 islet autoantibodies, abnormal glucose tolerance, usually presymptomatic
Stage 3: ≥ 2 islet autoantibodies, blood glucose levels above diagnostic thresholds, usually symptomatic
Stage 4: Established type 1 diabetes
Data from Besser REJ, Bell KJ, Couper JJ, et al: ISPAD Clinical Practice Consensus Guidelines 2022: Stages of type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents. Pediatr Diabetes 23(8):1175-1187, 2022. doi: 10.1111/pedi.13410