skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Лікування ускладнень

Type of Therapy

Agent

Dose

Selected Adverse Effects

Disimpaction

Oral

Oral high-dose mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)

15–20 mL/year of age (maximum 240 mL/day) for 3 days or until stool appears

Fecal incontinence, malabsorption of fat-soluble vitamins (if treatments are repeated)

Oral polyethylene glycol–electrolyte solution

25 mL/kg/hour (maximum 1000 mL/hour) by nasogastric tube until stool appears or 20 mL/kg/hour for 4 hours/day

Nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating, diarrhea, fecal incontinence

Oral polyethylene glycol without electrolytes

1–1.5 g/kg dissolved in 10 mL/kg water once/day for 3 days

Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating

Rectal

Glycerin suppositories

Infants and older children: 1/2–1 suppository once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

None

Rectal mineral oil enema

2–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

Fecal incontinence, mechanical trauma

Rectal phosphate sodium enema

2– 4 years: 33 mL (one half prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

5–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears

Mechanical trauma, hyperphosphatemia

Maintenance agents

Oral osmotic and lubricant laxatives

Lactulose (70% solution)

1 mL/kg 1 or 2 times a day (maximum 60 mL/day)

Abdominal cramping, flatus, diarrhea

Magnesium hydroxide (400 mg/5 mL solution)

1–2 mL/kg once/day

If overdose, risk of hypermagnesemia, hypophosphatemia, or secondary hypocalcemia

Mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)

1–3 mL/kg once/day

Fecal incontinence

Polyethylene glycol 3350 powder dissolved in water

1–18 months: 1/4 packet powder (4.25 g) in 60 mL (2 oz) water once/day

> 18 months–3 years: 1/2 packet powder (8.5 g) in 120 mL (4 oz) water once/day

3 years: 1 packet (17 g) in 240 mL (8 oz) water once/day

Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating

Oral stimulant laxatives (to be used for a limited period of time)

Bisacodyl (5-mg tablets)

2–11 years: 1–2 tablets once/day

12 years: 1–3 tablets once/day

Fecal incontinence, hypokalemia, abdominal cramps

Senna syrup: 8.8 mg sennosides/5 mL

Senna tablets: 8.6 mg sennosides/tablet

> 1 year: 1.25 mL once/day up to 2.25 mL 2 times a day

2–5 years: 2.5 mL once/day up to 3.75 mL 2 times a day

6–11 years: 5 mL once/day up to 7.5 mL 2 times a day

12 years: 1 tablet once/day up to 2 tablets 2 times a day

Abdominal cramping, melanosis coli

Maintenance diet supplements

Dietary fiber supplements

Methylcellulose*

< 6 years: 0.5–1 g once/day

6–11 years: 1 g 1–3 times/day

12 years: 2 g 1–3 times/day

Less bloating than other fiber supplements, cramping, flatus

Psyllium*

6–11 years: 1.25–15 g 1–3 times/day

12 years: 2.5–30 g 1–3 times/day

Bloating, cramping, flatus

Sorbitol-containing fruit juices (eg, prune, pear, apple)

Infants and older children: 30 to 120 mL (1–4 oz)/day

Flatus, cramping, bloating

Wheat dextrin*

2–20 years: 5 g plus 1 g for each year of age once/day

Bloating, cramping, flatus

* Numerous commercial products and preparations are available in differing concentrations, so doses are given in terms of grams of fiber.

Серед цих тем