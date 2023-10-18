‡ Antibiotic selection should be guided by susceptibility testing when available because resistance to doxycycline, fluoroquinolones, and sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim (SMX/TMP) is increasing in certain areas and strains. In general, doxycycline is the recommended first-line antibiotic for non-pregnant adults. Azithromycin is first-line for children and pregnant women and 2nd-line for others. Other recommendations vary, but SMX/TMP is generally a 2nd-line antibiotic for children if the strain in an outbreak is susceptible. Ciprofloxacin is 2nd- or 3rd-line in non-pregnant adults and, although generally avoided in children, can be used as 2nd line if strains are resistant to SMX/TMP.