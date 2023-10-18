skip to main content
Мікроелементи

Nutrient

Principal Sources

Functions

Some Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity

Chromium

Liver, processed meats, whole-grain cereals, nuts

Promotion of glucose tolerance

Deficiency: Possibly impaired glucose tolerance

Toxicity: Skin, lung, and gastrointestinal tract irritation after exposure to hexavalent chromium (CrO3) in the workplace; may cause perforation of the nasal septum and lung carcinoma

Copper

Organ meats, shellfish, nuts, dried legumes, dried fruits, whole-grain cereals, peas, cocoa, mushrooms, tomato products

Enzyme component, hematopoiesis, bone formation

Deficiency: Anemia in undernourished children; can be present in Menkes (kinky-hair) syndrome

Toxicity: Copper poisoning; can be present in Wilson disease

Fluorine

Seafood, tea, fluoridated water (sodium fluoride 1.0–2.0 parts per million)

Bone and tooth formation

Deficiency: Predisposition to dental caries, possibly osteoporosis

Toxicity: Fluorosis, mottling and pitting of permanent teeth, exostoses of spine

Iodine

Seafood, iodized salt, eggs, cheese, drinking water (content varies)

Thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) synthesis, development of fetus

Deficiency: Simple (colloid, endemic) goiter, congenital hypothyroidism with deaf-mutism, impaired fetal growth and brain development (cretinism)

Toxicity: Hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism

Iron

Many foods (except dairy products)—soybean flour, beef, kidney, liver, fish, poultry, beans, clams, molasses, enriched grains and cereals (bioavailability variable in plant sources)

Hemoglobin and myoglobin formation, cytochrome enzymes, iron-sulfur proteins

Deficiency: Anemia, pica, glossitis, angular cheilosis

Toxicity: Cirrhosis, diabetes mellitus, skin pigmentation; can be present in hemochromatosis

Manganese

Whole-grain cereals, pineapple, nuts, tea, beans, tomatoes

Healthy bone structure

Component of manganese-specific enzymes: glycosyltransferases, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase, manganese-superoxide dismutase

Deficiency: Questionable

Toxicity: Neurologic symptoms resembling those of parkinsonism or Wilson disease

Molybdenum

Milk, legumes, whole-grain breads and cereals, dark green vegetables

Component of coenzyme for sulfite oxidase, xanthine dehydrogenase, and aldehyde oxidase

Deficiency: Tachycardia, headache, nausea, obtundation (sulfite toxicity)

Selenium

Meats, seafood, nuts, plant-based foods (selenium content varying with soil concentration)

Component of glutathione peroxidase and thyroid hormone iodinase

Deficiency: Keshan disease (viral cardiomyopathy), muscle weakness

Toxicity: Hair loss, abnormal nails, nausea, dermatitis, peripheral neuropathy

Zinc

Meat, liver, oysters, seafood, fortified cereals, peanuts, whole grains (bioavailability variable in plant sources)

Enzyme component, skin integrity, wound healing, growth

Deficiency: Impaired growth and delayed sexual maturation, hypogonadism, hypogeusia

Toxicity: Red blood cell microcytosis, neutropenia, impaired immunity

