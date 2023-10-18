Мікроелементи
Nutrient
Principal Sources
Functions
Some Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity
Chromium
Liver, processed meats, whole-grain cereals, nuts
Promotion of glucose tolerance
Deficiency: Possibly impaired glucose tolerance
Toxicity: Skin, lung, and gastrointestinal tract irritation after exposure to hexavalent chromium (CrO3) in the workplace; may cause perforation of the nasal septum and lung carcinoma
Copper
Organ meats, shellfish, nuts, dried legumes, dried fruits, whole-grain cereals, peas, cocoa, mushrooms, tomato products
Enzyme component, hematopoiesis, bone formation
Deficiency: Anemia in undernourished children; can be present in Menkes (kinky-hair) syndrome
Toxicity: Copper poisoning; can be present in Wilson disease
Fluorine
Seafood, tea, fluoridated water (sodium fluoride 1.0–2.0 parts per million)
Bone and tooth formation
Deficiency: Predisposition to dental caries, possibly osteoporosis
Toxicity: Fluorosis, mottling and pitting of permanent teeth, exostoses of spine
Iodine
Seafood, iodized salt, eggs, cheese, drinking water (content varies)
Thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) synthesis, development of fetus
Deficiency: Simple (colloid, endemic) goiter, congenital hypothyroidism with deaf-mutism, impaired fetal growth and brain development (cretinism)
Toxicity: Hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism
Iron
Many foods (except dairy products)—soybean flour, beef, kidney, liver, fish, poultry, beans, clams, molasses, enriched grains and cereals (bioavailability variable in plant sources)
Hemoglobin and myoglobin formation, cytochrome enzymes, iron-sulfur proteins
Deficiency: Anemia, pica, glossitis, angular cheilosis
Toxicity: Cirrhosis, diabetes mellitus, skin pigmentation; can be present in hemochromatosis
Manganese
Whole-grain cereals, pineapple, nuts, tea, beans, tomatoes
Healthy bone structure
Component of manganese-specific enzymes: glycosyltransferases, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase, manganese-superoxide dismutase
Deficiency: Questionable
Toxicity: Neurologic symptoms resembling those of parkinsonism or Wilson disease
Molybdenum
Milk, legumes, whole-grain breads and cereals, dark green vegetables
Component of coenzyme for sulfite oxidase, xanthine dehydrogenase, and aldehyde oxidase
Deficiency: Tachycardia, headache, nausea, obtundation (sulfite toxicity)
Selenium
Meats, seafood, nuts, plant-based foods (selenium content varying with soil concentration)
Component of glutathione peroxidase and thyroid hormone iodinase
Deficiency: Keshan disease (viral cardiomyopathy), muscle weakness
Toxicity: Hair loss, abnormal nails, nausea, dermatitis, peripheral neuropathy
Zinc
Meat, liver, oysters, seafood, fortified cereals, peanuts, whole grains (bioavailability variable in plant sources)
Enzyme component, skin integrity, wound healing, growth
Deficiency: Impaired growth and delayed sexual maturation, hypogonadism, hypogeusia
Toxicity: Red blood cell microcytosis, neutropenia, impaired immunity