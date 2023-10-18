skip to main content
Метод тайм-ауту

This disciplinary technique is best used when children are aware that their actions are inappropriate or unacceptable and when they perceive withholding of attention as a punishment; typically this is not the case until 2 years of age. Care should be taken when this technique is used in group settings like day care because it can result in harmful humiliation.

The technique can be applied when a child misbehaves in a way that is known to result in a time-out. Usually, verbal reprimands and reminders should precede the time-out.

  • The misbehavior is explained to the child, who is told to sit in the time-out chair or is led there if necessary.

  • The child should sit in the chair 1 minute for each year of age (maximum, 5 minutes).

  • A child who gets up from the chair before the allotted time is returned to the chair, and the time-out is restarted. Talking and eye contact are avoided.

  • When it is time for the child to get up, the caregiver asks the reason for the time-out without anger and nagging. A child who does not recall the correct reason is briefly reminded. The child does not need to express remorse for the inappropriate behavior as long as it is clear that the child understands the reason for the time-out.

As soon as possible after the time-out, the caregiver should praise the child’s appropriate behavior, which may be easier to achieve if the child is redirected to a new activity far from the scene of the inappropriate behavior.

