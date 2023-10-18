Метод тайм-ауту
This disciplinary technique is best used when children are aware that their actions are inappropriate or unacceptable and when they perceive withholding of attention as a punishment; typically this is not the case until 2 years of age. Care should be taken when this technique is used in group settings like day care because it can result in harmful humiliation.
The technique can be applied when a child misbehaves in a way that is known to result in a time-out. Usually, verbal reprimands and reminders should precede the time-out.
As soon as possible after the time-out, the caregiver should praise the child’s appropriate behavior, which may be easier to achieve if the child is redirected to a new activity far from the scene of the inappropriate behavior.