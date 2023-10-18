skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Професійний голос

People who use their voice professionally may experience voice disorders manifesting as hoarseness or breathiness, lowered vocal pitch, vocal fatigue, nonproductive cough, persistent throat clearing, and/or throat ache. These symptoms often have benign causes, such as vocal nodules, vocal fold edema, polyps, or granulomas. Such disorders are often caused by voice-use injuries and may be worsened by other conditions such as laryngopharyngeal reflux.

Treatment in most cases includes the following:

  • Voice evaluation by a speech pathologist or experienced physician, including, when available, use of a computer-assisted program to assess pitch and intensity and to determine parameters of vocal acoustics

  • Behavioral treatment (decreasing musculoskeletal laryngeal tension when speaking) using a computer program for visual and auditory biofeedback

  • A vocal hygiene program to eliminate vocally abusive behaviors, such as excessive loudness, long duration (continuous speech for > 1 hour), vocal tension (excessive muscular strain during phonation), and habitual throat clearing

  • An antireflux regimen, when appropriate

  • Adequate hydration to promote an adequate glottal mucosal wave

  • Diet and behavioral modification before vocal performances, which may include avoidance of alcohol, caffeine, and ambient tobacco smoke and other inhaled irritants

Серед цих тем