Шкала Нортона для прогнозування ризику виникнення пролежнів*

Criterion

Score

Physical condition

4 = Good

3 = Fair

2 = Poor

1 = Very bad

Mental condition

4 = Alert

3 = Apathetic

2 = Confused

1 = Stupor

Activity

4 = Ambulant

3 = Walk with help

2 = Chair bound

1 = Bed bound

Mobility

4 = Full

3 = Slightly impaired

2 = Very limited

1 = Immobile

Incontinent

4 = Not

3 = Occasionally

2 = Usually/Urine

1 = Doubly

* Calculated as the sum of the scores in all 5 areas. A score < 14 indicates a high risk of pressure ulcer development.

Adapted from Norton, D: Calculating the risk: Reflections on the Norton scale. Decubitus 2(3):24–31, 1989.

