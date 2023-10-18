Шкала Нортона для прогнозування ризику виникнення пролежнів*
Criterion
Score
Physical condition
4 = Good
3 = Fair
2 = Poor
1 = Very bad
Mental condition
4 = Alert
3 = Apathetic
2 = Confused
1 = Stupor
Activity
4 = Ambulant
3 = Walk with help
2 = Chair bound
1 = Bed bound
Mobility
4 = Full
3 = Slightly impaired
2 = Very limited
1 = Immobile
Incontinent
4 = Not
3 = Occasionally
2 = Usually/Urine
1 = Doubly
* Calculated as the sum of the scores in all 5 areas. A score < 14 indicates a high risk of pressure ulcer development.
Adapted from Norton, D: Calculating the risk: Reflections on the Norton scale. Decubitus 2(3):24–31, 1989.