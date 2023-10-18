skip to main content
Тести на деякі причини інтелектуальної недостатності

Suspected Cause

Indicated Tests

Single major anomaly or multiple minor anomalies

Family history of cognitive disability

Chromosomal microarray analysis

Cranial MRI*

Possibly exome sequencing

Failure to thrive

Idiopathic hypotonia

Genetic metabolic disorders

HIV screening in high-risk infants

Nutritional and psychosocial history

Urine and serum amino acid and organic acid analysis and enzyme studies for storage diseases or peroxisomal disorders

Muscle enzymes

Comprehensive metabolic panel (includes albumin, alkaline phosphatase, aspartate aminotransferase, total bilirubin, blood urea nitrogen, calcium, cholesterol, creatinine, glucose, phosphorus, total protein, and uric acid)

Bone age, skeletal x-rays

Seizures

Electroencephalography

Cranial MRI*

Blood calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, amino acids, glucose, and lead levels

Cranial abnormalities (eg, premature closure of the sutures, microcephaly, macrocephaly, craniostenosis, hydrocephalus)

Cerebral atrophy

Cerebral malformations

Central nervous system hemorrhage

Tumor

Intracranial calcifications due to toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus infection, or tuberous sclerosis complex

Cranial MRI*

TORCH screening

Urine culture for virus

Chromosomal microarray analysis

* Cranial MRI is done after neurologic consultation.

SMA = sequential multiple analyzer; TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex.

