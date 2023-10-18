Тести на деякі причини інтелектуальної недостатності
Suspected Cause
Indicated Tests
Single major anomaly or multiple minor anomalies
Family history of cognitive disability
Chromosomal microarray analysis
Cranial MRI*
Possibly exome sequencing
Idiopathic hypotonia
HIV screening in high-risk infants
Nutritional and psychosocial history
Urine and serum amino acid and organic acid analysis and enzyme studies for storage diseases or peroxisomal disorders
Muscle enzymes
Comprehensive metabolic panel (includes albumin, alkaline phosphatase, aspartate aminotransferase, total bilirubin, blood urea nitrogen, calcium, cholesterol, creatinine, glucose, phosphorus, total protein, and uric acid)
Bone age, skeletal x-rays
Seizures
Electroencephalography
Cranial MRI*
Blood calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, amino acids, glucose, and lead levels
Cranial abnormalities (eg, premature closure of the sutures, microcephaly, macrocephaly, craniostenosis, hydrocephalus)
Cerebral atrophy
Cerebral malformations
Central nervous system hemorrhage
Tumor
Intracranial calcifications due to toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus infection, or tuberous sclerosis complex
Cranial MRI*
TORCH screening
Urine culture for virus
Chromosomal microarray analysis
* Cranial MRI is done after neurologic consultation.
SMA = sequential multiple analyzer; TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex.