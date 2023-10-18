skip to main content
Дослідження у немовлят із BRUE з групи високого ризику

Tests

Possible Causes

Typical initial testing

Blood tests, typically including

  • Complete blood count and differential

  • Electrolytes (magnesium, calcium, sodium, potassium), bicarbonate, and glucose

  • Liver tests

  • Lactate

Acidosis

Anemia

Dehydration

Infection

Liver disorders

Metabolic disorders

Chest x-ray

Cardiomegaly, pneumonia

Cultures (blood, stool, urine, cerebrospinal fluid)

Infection

ECG

Cardiac monitoring in hospital

Arrhythmias

QT abnormalities

Echocardiography

Cardiomegaly

Lumbar puncture

Meningitis

Pertussis testing

Pertussis

Skeletal survey

Fractures

Toxicology screen

Drugs, medications, or toxins

Urinalysis

Infection

Additional tests based on clinical suspicion

Arterial blood gases

Acidosis

Brain imaging (head CT, MRI)

Trauma, hemorrhage, tumor

Electroencephalography

Seizures

Esophageal pH monitoring*

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Genetic testing

Possible genetic/metabolic disorder

Nasal swab

Respiratory syncytial virus infection

Sleep study

Breathing or other problems during sleep

Upper gastrointestinal study with radioisotope milk scanning*

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

* In infants with a history of spitting up, gagging, vomiting, coughing, or difficulty feeding.

BRUE = brief, resolved, unexplained event.

