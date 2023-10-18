skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Системна оцінка синдрому Марфана

Системна оцінка синдрому Марфана

Criteria

Points*

Wrist or thumb sign

1 for either or 3 for both

Pectus carinatum

2

Pectus excavatum or chest asymmetry

1

Hindfoot valgus

2

Pes planus

1

Spontaneous pneumothorax

2

Dural ectasia (requires lumbar spine MRI)

2

Protrusio acetabuli (requires pelvic radiograph)

2

Scoliosis or thoracolumbar kyphosis (requires spinal radiograph)

1

Reduced elbow extension

1

3 of 5 characteristic facial features (dolichocephaly, enophthalmos, downslanting palpebral fissures, malar hypoplasia, and retrognathia)

1

Skin striae

1

Severe myopia (prescription > 3 diopters)

1

Mitral valve prolapse (requires echocardiography)

1

Reduced upper/lower segment ratio and increased arm span/height ratio†

1

* A score of ≥ 7 points is considered positive.

† Not accurate in the presence of severe scoliosis or kyphosis.

Data from Loeys BL, Dietz HC, Braverman AC, et al. The revised Ghent nosology for the Marfan syndrome. J Med Genet. 2010;47(7):476-485. doi:10.1136/jmg.2009.072785.

* A score of ≥ 7 points is considered positive.

† Not accurate in the presence of severe scoliosis or kyphosis.

Data from Loeys BL, Dietz HC, Braverman AC, et al. The revised Ghent nosology for the Marfan syndrome. J Med Genet. 2010;47(7):476-485. doi:10.1136/jmg.2009.072785.

Серед цих тем