Системна оцінка синдрому Марфана
Criteria
Points*
Wrist or thumb sign
1 for either or 3 for both
Pectus carinatum
2
Pectus excavatum or chest asymmetry
1
Hindfoot valgus
2
Pes planus
1
Spontaneous pneumothorax
2
Dural ectasia (requires lumbar spine MRI)
2
Protrusio acetabuli (requires pelvic radiograph)
2
Scoliosis or thoracolumbar kyphosis (requires spinal radiograph)
1
Reduced elbow extension
1
3 of 5 characteristic facial features (dolichocephaly, enophthalmos, downslanting palpebral fissures, malar hypoplasia, and retrognathia)
1
Skin striae
1
Severe myopia (prescription > 3 diopters)
1
Mitral valve prolapse (requires echocardiography)
1
Reduced upper/lower segment ratio and increased arm span/height ratio†
1
* A score of ≥ 7 points is considered positive.
† Not accurate in the presence of severe scoliosis or kyphosis.
