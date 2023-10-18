Протокол нагляду на предмет трисомії 18
Time Period
Surveillance Recommendations
Prenatal
Ultrasonography at 19 weeks gestation
Fetal echocardiography considered if known trisomy 18 diagnosis or abnormal ultrasound
Postnatal
Physical examination for external anomalies
Complete blood count with differential
Echocardiography
Total abdominal ultrasonography, including urinary system (48–72 hours after birth)*,†
Cranial ultrasonography and/or MRI
Early screening by pediatric ophthalmologist
Airway assessment, possibly including sleep study
Baseline serum AFP level
0–12 months of age
Total abdominal ultrasonography at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months of age
Serum AFP levels at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months of age
Frequent feeding assessments
Audiology examination at 6–8 months of age
Dental screening
1–4 years of age
Annual ophthalmologic evaluation
After 2 years of age, annual orthopedic examination and spinal x-rays
Serum AFP levels every 3–4 months
Abdominal ultrasonography every 3 months until 4 years of age
Dental evaluation every 6 months
4–7 years of age
Annual ophthalmologic evaluation
Annual orthopedic examination and spinal x-rays
Abdominal ultrasonography every 6 months
Renal ultrasonography every 3 months until 7 years of age
Dental evaluation every 6 months
7–12 years of age
Annual ophthalmologic evaluation
Annual orthopedic examination
Abdominal ultrasonography every 6 months until 12 years of age
Puberty
Clinical evaluation for seizures, behavioral changes, and normal sexual development, including menses in females‡
≥ 12 years of age
Annual ophthalmologic evaluation
Annual orthopedic examination
* If prenatal ultrasound showed or suggested hydronephrosis but postnatal ultrasound was normal, renal ultrasonography is done at 4 to 6 weeks of age.
† If urinary system anomalies are present on initial or subsequent ultrasonography, voiding cystourethrography is typically done.
‡ Risk of primary or secondary amenorrhea.
AFP = alpha-fetoprotein.
Adapted from Kepple JW, Fishler KP, Peeples ES: Surveillance guidelines for children with trisomy 18. Am J Med Genet A 185(4):1294–1303, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ajmg.a.62097