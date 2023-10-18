Рекомендовані пороги* для початку фототерапії або обмінного переливання у немовлят < 35 тижнів вагітності
Gestational Age (Weeks)
Phototherapy (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])
Exchange Transfusion (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])
< 28
5–6 [86–103]
11–14 [188–239]
28 to < 30
6–8 [103–137]
12–14 [205–239]
30 to < 32
8–10 [137–171]
13–16 [222–274]
32 to < 34
10–12 [171–205]
15–18 [257–308]
34 to < 35
12–14 [205–239]
17–19 [291–325]
* Consensus-based recommendations adapted from Maisels MJ, Watchko JF, Bhutani VK, Stevenson DK: An approach to the management of hyperbilirubinemia in the preterm infant less than 35 weeks of gestation. J Perinatol 32:660–664, 2012. doi: 10.1038/jp.2012.71