Рекомендовані пороги* для початку фототерапії або обмінного переливання у немовлят < 35 тижнів вагітності

Gestational Age (Weeks)

Phototherapy (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])

Exchange Transfusion (Total Serum Bilirubin, mg/dL [micromol/L])

< 28

5–6 [86–103]

11–14 [188–239]

28 to < 30

6–8 [103–137]

12–14 [205–239]

30 to < 32

8–10 [137–171]

13–16 [222–274]

32 to < 34

10–12 [171–205]

15–18 [257–308]

34 to < 35

12–14 [205–239]

17–19 [291–325]

* Consensus-based recommendations adapted from Maisels MJ, Watchko JF, Bhutani VK, Stevenson DK: An approach to the management of hyperbilirubinemia in the preterm infant less than 35 weeks of gestation. J Perinatol 32:660–664, 2012. doi: 10.1038/jp.2012.71

