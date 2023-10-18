skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Субстрати та ферменти шляху біосинтезу гему та захворювання, пов’язані з їх дефіцитом

Substrate/Enzyme*

Porphyria

Neurovisceral Symptoms

Cutaneous Symptoms

Inheritance

Glycine+ succinyl coenzyme A

Erythroid specific delta-aminolevulinic acid synthase-2 (ALAS 2)

X-linked protoporphyria (due to increased enzyme activity) †

No

Phenotypically similar to erythropoietic protoporphyria

X-linked

Delta-aminolevulinic acid

Delta-aminolevulinic acid dehydratase (ALAD)

ALAD-deficient porphyria

Yes

No

Autosomal recessive

Porphobilinogen

Porphobilinogen deaminase (also called hydroxymethylbilane synthase)

Acute intermittent porphyria

Yes

No

Autosomal dominant

Hydroxymethylbilane

Uroporphyrinogen III cosynthase

Congenital erythropoietic porphyria

No

Severe, mutilating skin disease

Autosomal recessive

Uroporphyrinogen III

Uroporphyrinogen decarboxylase

Porphyria cutanea tarda

No

Fragile skin, blisters, bullae

Two variants:

  • Autosomal dominant (20–25% of cases)

  • Without known genetic correlate (sporadic, 75–80%)

Hepatoerythropoietic porphyria

No

Severe blistering from infancy; often disfiguring

Autosomal recessive

Coproporphyrinogen III

Coproporphyrinogen oxidase

Hereditary coproporphyria

Yes

Fragile skin, blisters

Autosomal dominant

Protoporphyrinogen IX

Protoporphyrinogen oxidase

Variegate porphyria

Yes

Fragile skin, blisters

Autosomal dominant

Protoporphyrin IX

Ferrochelatase

Erythropoietic protoporphyria

No, except in patients with severe hepatobiliary pathology

Skin pain, swelling, redness; lichenification and other minor skin changes, but no blistering

Autosomal recessive

Heme (final product incorporated in various heme proteins)

* Listed are successive intermediates in the heme biosynthetic pathway, beginning with glycine and succinyl CoA and ending with heme. Deficiency of an enzyme causes buildup of precursor compounds.

† X-linked protoporphyria results from gain-of-function mutations that increase the activity of ALAS 2, causing accumulation of protoporphyrin. Decreased activity of ALAS 2 causes a sideroblastic anemia.

Серед цих тем