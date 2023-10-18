Субстрати та ферменти шляху біосинтезу гему та захворювання, пов’язані з їх дефіцитом
Substrate/Enzyme*
Porphyria
Neurovisceral Symptoms
Cutaneous Symptoms
Inheritance
Glycine+ succinyl coenzyme A
Erythroid specific delta-aminolevulinic acid synthase-2 (ALAS 2)†
X-linked protoporphyria (due to increased enzyme activity) †
No
Phenotypically similar to erythropoietic protoporphyria
X-linked
Delta-aminolevulinic acid
Delta-aminolevulinic acid dehydratase (ALAD)
ALAD-deficient porphyria
Yes
No
Autosomal recessive
Porphobilinogen
Porphobilinogen deaminase (also called hydroxymethylbilane synthase)
Acute intermittent porphyria
Yes
No
Autosomal dominant
Hydroxymethylbilane
Uroporphyrinogen III cosynthase
Congenital erythropoietic porphyria
No
Severe, mutilating skin disease
Autosomal recessive
Uroporphyrinogen III
Uroporphyrinogen decarboxylase
Porphyria cutanea tarda
No
Fragile skin, blisters, bullae
Two variants:
Hepatoerythropoietic porphyria
No
Severe blistering from infancy; often disfiguring
Autosomal recessive
Coproporphyrinogen III
Coproporphyrinogen oxidase
Hereditary coproporphyria
Yes
Fragile skin, blisters
Autosomal dominant
Protoporphyrinogen IX
Protoporphyrinogen oxidase
Variegate porphyria
Yes
Fragile skin, blisters
Autosomal dominant
Protoporphyrin IX
Ferrochelatase
Erythropoietic protoporphyria
No, except in patients with severe hepatobiliary pathology
Skin pain, swelling, redness; lichenification and other minor skin changes, but no blistering
Autosomal recessive
Heme (final product incorporated in various heme proteins)
—
—
—
—
* Listed are successive intermediates in the heme biosynthetic pathway, beginning with glycine and succinyl CoA and ending with heme. Deficiency of an enzyme causes buildup of precursor compounds.
† X-linked protoporphyria results from gain-of-function mutations that increase the activity of ALAS 2, causing accumulation of protoporphyrin. Decreased activity of ALAS 2 causes a sideroblastic anemia.