Стратегії профілактики та лікування ускладнень інсульту
Applying intermittent external compression devices when anticoagulants are contraindicated and providing frequent active and passive leg exercises
Turning bedridden patients frequently, with special attention to pressure sites
Passively moving limbs at risk of contractures and placing them in the appropriate resting positions, using splints if necessary
Ensuring adequate fluid intake and nutrition, including evaluating patients for swallowing difficulties and providing nutritional support as necessary
Giving small doses of enoxaparin 40 mg subcutaneously every 24 hours or heparin 5000 U subcutaneously every 12 hours, when not contraindicated, to prevent deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism
Encouraging early ambulation (as soon as vital signs are normal), with close monitoring
Maximizing lung function (eg, smoking cessation, deep breathing exercises, respiratory therapy, measures to prevent aspiration in patients with dysphagia)
Looking for and treating infections early, especially pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and skin infections
Managing urinary bladder problems in bedbound patients, preferably without using an indwelling catheter
Promoting risk factor modification (eg, smoking cessation, weight loss, healthful diet)
Prescribing early rehabilitation (eg, active and passive exercises, range-of-motion exercises)
Compassionately discussing residual function, prognosis for recovery, and strategies to compensate for lost function with the patient
Encouraging maximum independence through rehabilitation
Encouraging the patient and family members to contact stroke support groups for social and psychologic support