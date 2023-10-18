Етапи лікування астми*
Step
Preferred Treatment†
Alternate Treatment
1 (starting point for intermittent asthma)
Short-acting beta-2 agonist as needed†
—
2 (starting point for mild persistent asthma)
Daily low-dose inhaled corticosteroid and as-needed short-acting beta-2 agonist
or
For ages 12 years and older, as-needed use of concomitant inhaled corticosteroid and short-acting beta-2 agonist
Mast cell stabilizer, leukotriene receptor antagonist, theophylline, or zileuton (for ages 12 and older), either with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
3 (starting point for moderate persistent asthma)
Daily and as-needed combination therapy with low-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus formoterol‡
Daily medium-dose inhaled corticosteroid and as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist
or
Daily low-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus one of the following:
Each with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
or
For ages 12 years and older, daily low-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus a long-acting muscarinic antagonist or zileuton, either with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
4
Daily and as-needed combination therapy with medium-dose inhaled corticosteroid- formoterol‡
Daily medium-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus long-acting beta-2 agonist with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
or
For ages 12 years and older, daily medium-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus long-acting muscarinic antagonist with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
or
Daily medium-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus one of the following:
Each with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
5 (starting point for severe persistent asthma)
For ages 5–11 years, daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid–long-acting beta-2 agonist combination therapy with as-needed short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
or
For ages 12 and older, daily medium-high dose inhaled corticosteroid–long-acting beta-2 agonist combination with long-acting muscarinic antagonist and as-needed short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
and
Consider adding asthma biologics (includes anti-IgE, anti-IL5, anti-IL5R, anti-IL4/IL13)
For ages 5–11 years, daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus leukotriene receptor antagonist or daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus theophylline, either with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
or
For ages 12 and older, daily medium- to high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus long-acting beta-2 agonist or daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus leukotriene receptor antagonist, either with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
and
Consider adding asthma biologics (includes anti-IgE, anti-IL5, anti-IL5R, anti-IL-4/IL13)
6
Daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus long-acting beta-2 agonist plus oral corticosteroid with as-needed short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
and
Consider adding asthma biologics (includes anti-IgE, anti-IL5, anti-IL5R, anti-IL4/IL13)
For ages 5–11 years, daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus leukotriene receptor antagonist and oral systemic corticosteroid or daily high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus theophylline plus oral corticosteroid, either with as-needed (rescue) short-acting beta-2 agonist therapy
and
Consider adding asthma biologics (includes anti-IgE, anti-IL5, anti-IL5R, anti-IL4/IL13)
* Before stepping up, adherence, environmental factors (eg, trigger exposure), and comorbid conditions should be reviewed and managed if needed.
† A short-acting beta-2 agonist is indicated to provide quick relief at all steps and to prevent exercise-induced asthma.
‡ The updated NAEPP Asthma Management Guidelines' preferred rescue option for steps 3 and 4 include the use of 1 to 2 puffs of as-needed formoterol in combination with an inhaled corticosteroid, not to exceed a daily maximum dose of 8 puffs of formoterol (36 mcg) over a 24-hour period for ages 5–11 years, and 12 puffs of formoterol (54 mcg) over a 24-hour period for patients ≥ 12 years.
Adapted from the Expert Panel Working Group of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) administered and coordinated National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee (NAEPPCC), Cloutier MM, Baptist AP, et al: 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma Management Guidelines: A Report from the National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee Expert Panel Working Group. J Allergy Clin Immunol 146(6):1217–1270, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2020.10.003