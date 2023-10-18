* Before stepping up, adherence, environmental factors (eg, trigger exposure), and comorbid conditions should be reviewed and managed if needed.

† A short-acting beta-2 agonist is indicated to provide quick relief at all steps and to prevent exercise-induced asthma.

‡ The updated NAEPP Asthma Management Guidelines' preferred rescue option for steps 3 and 4 include the use of 1 to 2 puffs of as-needed formoterol in combination with an inhaled corticosteroid, not to exceed a daily maximum dose of 8 puffs of formoterol (36 mcg) over a 24-hour period for ages 5–11 years, and 12 puffs of formoterol (54 mcg) over a 24-hour period for patients ≥ 12 years.