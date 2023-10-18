Head and neck cancers are staged according to size and site of the primary tumor (T), number and size of metastases to the cervical lymph nodes (N), and evidence of distant metastases (M).

* T1 = tumor confined to nasopharynx or extends to oropharynx and/or nasal cavity without parapharyngeal involvement; T2 tumor extends to parapharyngeal space and/or adjacent soft tissue; T3 = tumor infiltrates bony structures at skull base, cervical vertebrae, pterygoid, and/or paranasal sinuses; T4 = tumor with intracranial extension, or involvement of cranial nerves, hypopharynx, orbit, parotid, and/or extensive soft tissue infiltration