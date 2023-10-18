Стадіювання раку носоглотки
Stage
Tumor (Maximum Penetration)*
Regional Lymph Node Metastasis†
Distant Metastasis‡
I
T1
N0
M0
II
T1
N1
M0
T2
N0, N1
M0
III
T1, T2
N2
M0
T3
N0-2
M0
IVA
T4
N0-2
M0
Any T
N3
M0
IVB
Any T
Any N
M1
Head and neck cancers are staged according to size and site of the primary tumor (T), number and size of metastases to the cervical lymph nodes (N), and evidence of distant metastases (M).
* T1 = tumor confined to nasopharynx or extends to oropharynx and/or nasal cavity without parapharyngeal involvement; T2 tumor extends to parapharyngeal space and/or adjacent soft tissue; T3 = tumor infiltrates bony structures at skull base, cervical vertebrae, pterygoid, and/or paranasal sinuses; T4 = tumor with intracranial extension, or involvement of cranial nerves, hypopharynx, orbit, parotid, and/or extensive soft tissue infiltration
† N0 = none; N1 = unilateral cervical or bilateral retropharyngeal nodes ≤ 6 cm; N2 = bilateral cervical nodes ≤ 6 cm ; N3 = unilateral or bilateral node > 6 cm, and/or extension below cricoid cartilage
‡ M0 = none; M1 = present
Data from Amin MB, Edge S, Greene F, Byrd DR, et al: American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual, 8th edition. New York, Springer, 2017; AJCC Cancer Staging Form Supplement, 2018.