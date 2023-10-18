Стадії гепатоцелюлярної карциноми*
Stage
Designation
Description
IA
T1a, N0, M0
Single tumor ≤ 2 cm with no invasion of blood vessels
IB
T1b, N0, M0
Single tumor > 2 cm with no invasion of blood vessels
II
T2, N0, M0
Single tumor > 2 cm with invasion of blood vessels
or
Multiple tumors, none > 5 cm
IIIA
T3, N0, M0
Multiple tumors, at least one of which is > 5 cm
IIIB
T4, N0, M0
Single or multiple tumors of any size involving a major branch of the portal vein or hepatic vein, or tumor(s) with direct invasion of adjacent organs other than the gallbladder or with perforation of the visceral peritoneum
IVA
Any T, N1, M0
Tumor or tumors of any size with spread to nearby (regional) lymph nodes
IVB
Any T, Any N, M1
Tumor or tumors of any size with distant metastasis
* Adapted from the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC): AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2018.