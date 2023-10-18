skip to main content
Стадії гепатоцелюлярної карциноми*

Stage

Designation

Description

IA

T1a, N0, M0

Single tumor 2 cm with no invasion of blood vessels

IB

T1b, N0, M0

Single tumor > 2 cm with no invasion of blood vessels

II

T2, N0, M0

Single tumor > 2 cm with invasion of blood vessels

or

Multiple tumors, none > 5 cm

IIIA

T3, N0, M0

Multiple tumors, at least one of which is > 5 cm

IIIB

T4, N0, M0

Single or multiple tumors of any size involving a major branch of the portal vein or hepatic vein, or tumor(s) with direct invasion of adjacent organs other than the gallbladder or with perforation of the visceral peritoneum

IVA

Any T, N1, M0

Tumor or tumors of any size with spread to nearby (regional) lymph nodes

IVB

Any T, Any N, M1

Tumor or tumors of any size with distant metastasis

* Adapted from the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC): AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2018.

