* TNM classification: Tis = carcinoma in situ; T1 = submucosa; T2 = muscularis propria; T3 = penetrates all layers (for rectal cancer, includes perirectal tissue); T4 = adjacent organs or peritoneum.

N0 = none; N1 = 1–3 regional nodes or any number of tumor deposits without nodal involvement; N2 = ≥ 4 regional nodes.

M0 = none; M1 = present.