* Some of these tests may be used for screening or initial testing.

† Data from Lawrence MG, Palacios-Kibler TV, Workman LJ, et al: Low serum IgE is a sensitive and specific marker for common variable immunodeficiency (CVID). J Clin Immunol 38(3):225–233, 2018. doi: 10.1007/s10875-018-0476-0

‡ Genetic panels for primary immunodeficiencies and for specific diseases such as CVID or SCID are commercially available. For information on interpreting genetic studies in these disorders, see Chinn IK, Chan AY, Chen K, et al: Diagnostic interpretation of genetic studies in patients with primary immunodeficiency diseases: A working group report of the Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Committee of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. J Allergy Clin Immunol 145(1):46–69, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2019.09.009

§ SAP is also called SH2 domain protein 1A [SH2D1A], or DSHP.

¶ Test uses anti-CD3 for all T cells, anti-CD4 for helper T cells, anti-CD8 for cytotoxic T cells, anti-CD45RO or anti-CD45RA for activated and naive T cells, anti-CD25 for regulatory T cells, and anti-CD16 and anti-CD56 for natural killer cells.