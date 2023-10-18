Рівні звуку
Sound intensity and pressure (the physical correlates of loudness) are measured in decibels (dB). A dB is a unitless figure that compares 2 values and is defined as the logarithm of the ratio of a measured value to a reference value, multiplied by a constant:
dB = k log (Vmeasured/Vref)
By convention, the reference value for sound pressure level (SPL) is taken as the quietest 1000-Hz sound detectable by young, healthy human ears.* The sound may be measured in terms of pressure (N/m2) or intensity (watts/m2).
Because sound intensity equals the square of sound pressure, the constant (k) for SPL is 20; for sound intensity, 10. Thus, each 20-dB increase represents a 10-fold increase in SPL but a 100-fold increase in sound intensity.
The dB values in the table below give only a rough idea of the risk of hearing loss. Some of them are dB SPL values (referenced to N/m2), whereas others represent peak dB or dB on the A-scale (a scale that emphasizes the frequencies that are most hazardous to human hearing).
Db
Example
0
Faintest sound heard by human ear
30
Whisper, quiet library
60
Normal conversation, sewing machine, typewriter
90
Lawnmower, shop tools, truck traffic (90 dB for 8 hours a day is the maximum exposure without protection†)
100
Chain saw, pneumatic drill, snowmobile (2 hours a day is the maximum exposure without protection)
115
Sandblasting, loud concert, automobile horn (15 minutes a day is the maximum exposure without protection)
140
Gun muzzle blast, jet engine (noise causes pain and even brief exposure injures unprotected ears; injury may occur even with hearing protectors)
180
Rocket launching pad
* In audiometric testing, because human ears respond differently at different frequencies, the reference value changes for each frequency tested. Threshold values reported on audiograms take this into account; the normal threshold is always 0 dB, regardless of the actual sound pressure level (SPL).
† This is the mandatory federal standard, but protection is recommended for more than brief exposure to sound levels > 85 dB.