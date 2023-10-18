skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Деякі віруси, які викликають неспецифічне гостре гарячкове захворювання

Principal Syndromes

Distribution

Specific Therapy*

Specific Prevention†

Colorado tick fever virus (coltivirus)

Colorado tick fever, with leukopenia and thrombocytopenia

Western US, Canada

None

None

Flaviviruses (some)

Zika

Mosquito-borne; congenital infection in babies infected in utero causing microcephaly; Guillain-Barré syndrome

Africa, Asia, Americas, the Pacific Islands

None

Precautions to prevent mosquito bites

Precautions to reduce sexual transmission: abstain from sex or use of condoms during times of risk and for duration of pregnancies

Screening blood and blood products for the virus

Phleboviruses (some)

Heartland virus (HRTV)

Tick-borne; midwestern and eastern US

None

None

Phlebotomus (sandfly) fever

Mediterranean basin, Balkans, Middle East, Pakistan, India, China, eastern Africa, Panama, Brazil

None

None

Rift Valley fever

Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen

None

Vaccine for livestock

Human vaccine under investigation

Orthomyxoviruses

Bourbon virus

Tick-borne; midwestern and southern US

None

None

* Treatment is usually supportive.

† Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures, screening of bone marrow used for transplantation) are also recommended.

