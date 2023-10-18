Деякі віруси, які викликають неспецифічне гостре гарячкове захворювання
Principal Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy*
Specific Prevention†
Colorado tick fever virus (coltivirus)
Colorado tick fever, with leukopenia and thrombocytopenia
Western US, Canada
None
None
Flaviviruses (some)
Mosquito-borne; congenital infection in babies infected in utero causing microcephaly; Guillain-Barré syndrome
Africa, Asia, Americas, the Pacific Islands
None
Precautions to prevent mosquito bites
Precautions to reduce sexual transmission: abstain from sex or use of condoms during times of risk and for duration of pregnancies
Screening blood and blood products for the virus
Phleboviruses (some)
Heartland virus (HRTV)
Tick-borne; midwestern and eastern US
None
None
Phlebotomus (sandfly) fever
Mediterranean basin, Balkans, Middle East, Pakistan, India, China, eastern Africa, Panama, Brazil
None
None
Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
None
Vaccine for livestock
Human vaccine under investigation
Orthomyxoviruses
Bourbon virus
Tick-borne; midwestern and southern US
None
None
* Treatment is usually supportive.
† Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures, screening of bone marrow used for transplantation) are also recommended.