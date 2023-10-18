skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі віруси, які викликають мультисистемні захворювання

Principal Syndromes

Distribution and Prevalence

Specific Therapy

Specific Prevention*

Coxsackieviruses

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease

Herpangina

Epidemic pleurodynia

Aseptic meningitis

Meningoencephalitis

Neonatal sepsis

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

Paralysis

Fever and exanthem

Varies with types

Most people infected

Increased during warm months in temperate climates and year round in the tropics and in children

Person-to-person spread usually via the fecal-oral route

None

None

Echoviruses† and high-numbered enteroviruses

Acute flaccid myelitis

Aseptic meningitis

Fever and exanthem

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease

Meningoencephalitis

Neonatal sepsis

Paralysis

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

As for coxsackieviruses

None

None

Cytomegalovirus

Congenital defects (cytomegalic inclusion disease)

Hepatitis (cytomegalovirus mononucleosis)

In immunocompromised patients (including those with AIDS): Retinitis, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, pneumonia

Widespread

Congenital

Common among immunocompromised patients

Ganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, sometimes immune globulin (eg, in organ transplant recipients with pneumonia)

Ganciclovir, foscarnet

* Nonspecific precautions (eg, adequate sanitation, hand washing) are also recommended.

† Echovirus types 10, 21, 22, and 28 have been reclassified; these numbers are no longer used. More recently described enteroviruses have been designated as types 68 to 72.

Серед цих тем