Деякі віруси, які викликають мультисистемні захворювання
Principal Syndromes
Distribution and Prevalence
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Coxsackieviruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Paralysis
Fever and exanthem
Varies with types
Most people infected
Increased during warm months in temperate climates and year round in the tropics and in children
Person-to-person spread usually via the fecal-oral route
None
None
Echoviruses† and high-numbered enteroviruses
Fever and exanthem
Paralysis
As for coxsackieviruses
None
None
Cytomegalovirus
Congenital defects (cytomegalic inclusion disease)
Hepatitis (cytomegalovirus mononucleosis)
In immunocompromised patients (including those with AIDS): Retinitis, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, pneumonia
Widespread
Congenital
Common among immunocompromised patients
Ganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, sometimes immune globulin (eg, in organ transplant recipients with pneumonia)
Ganciclovir, foscarnet
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, adequate sanitation, hand washing) are also recommended.
† Echovirus types 10, 21, 22, and 28 have been reclassified; these numbers are no longer used. More recently described enteroviruses have been designated as types 68 to 72.