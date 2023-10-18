Деякі фактори ризику вірусного гепатиту
Type of Hepatitis
Risk Factors
Day care attendance or employment
Residence or employment in a closed institution
Travel to an endemic area
Oral-anal sex
Ingestion of raw shellfish
Injection drug use
Sharing of razor blades or toothbrushes
Tattooing
Body piercing
Absence of vaccination in health care workers
High-risk sexual activity
Birth in areas of high endemicity
Blood transfusion before 1992
Exposure during health care work or sexual activity
Date of birth between 1945 and 1965