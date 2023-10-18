skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі фактори ризику вірусного гепатиту

Деякі фактори ризику вірусного гепатиту

Type of Hepatitis

Risk Factors

Hepatitis A

Day care attendance or employment

Residence or employment in a closed institution

Travel to an endemic area

Oral-anal sex

Ingestion of raw shellfish

Hepatitis B

Injection drug use

Hemodialysis

Sharing of razor blades or toothbrushes

Tattooing

Body piercing

Absence of vaccination in health care workers

High-risk sexual activity

Birth in areas of high endemicity

Hepatitis C

Blood transfusion before 1992

Injection drug use

Hemodialysis

Exposure during health care work or sexual activity

Date of birth between 1945 and 1965

Серед цих тем