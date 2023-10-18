skip to main content
Деякі органічні причини добового нетримання сечі

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Constipation

Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools

Sometimes encopresis, abdominal discomfort

History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)

Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)

Sometimes abdominal x-ray

Dysfunctional voiding secondary to lack of coordination of the detrusor muscle and urethral sphincter, not related to a neurologic cause

Often encopresis, VUR, and UTI

Possibly nocturnal and diurnal incontinence

Urodynamic studies to show dyssynergy of bladder musculature

Uroflow testing

Sometimes VCUG

Giggle incontinence

Voiding during laughing, almost exclusively in girls

At other times, completely normal voiding

Clinical evaluation alone

Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)

Vary by disorder

For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose

For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample

For sickle cell, sickle cell screen

Micturition deferral with overflow incontinence

In children, waiting to the last minute to void

Common among preschool children when absorbed in playing

Consistent history

Voiding diary

Neurogenic bladder secondary to spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects) or nervous system defect

Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities

Lumbosacral x-rays

For occult conditions, spinal MRI

Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder

Urodynamic studies

Overactive bladder

Urinary urgency (essential for diagnosis); frequency and nocturia also common

Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (eg, squatting or Vincent curtsy sign)

History consistent with symptoms or overactive bladder

Sometimes consideration of voiding diary, urodynamic studies, uroflow testing

Sexual abuse

Sleep problems, school difficulties (eg, delinquency, poor grades)

Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age

Evaluation by sexual abuse experts

Stress*

School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)

Clinical evaluation alone

Structural abnormality (eg, ectopic ureter, posterior urethral valves)

In children, full diurnal continence never achieved

Nocturnal and diurnal incontinence in girls, history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, vaginal discharge

Possible history of UTIs, history of other urinary tract abnormalities

Ultrasonography of the kidneys

Nuclear renal flow scan or IV urography

CT of abdomen and pelvis or MRI urography

UTI

Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency

Fever

Abdominal pain

Urinalysis

Urine culture

For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and VCUG

Vaginal reflux (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding) due to any cause (including labial adhesions)

Dribbling when standing after urination

Clinical evaluation alone†

* Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is acute.

† Physician should note improvement with instruction on proper method of voiding to discourage retention of urine in vagina (eg, sitting backward on toilet or with knees wide apart).

UTI = urinary tract infection; VCUG = voiding cystourethrogram; VUR = vesicoureteral reflux.

