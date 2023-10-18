Деякі можливі взаємодії між харчовими добавками та лікарськими засобами
Dietary Supplement
Affected Medications
Selected Interaction(s)
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Antihyperglycemics
May decrease blood glucose to unsafe levels
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure–lowering effects
Immunosuppressants (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus, prednisone, corticosteroids)
May interfere with medications that suppress immune function
Sedatives
May lead to excessive sedation
Immunosuppressants (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus)
May stimulate the immune system and thereby decrease the effectiveness of medications that suppress the immune system such as those used after organ transplant
Lithium
May decrease excretion of lithium which can result in increased blood levels and possible serious adverse effects
Anticholinergics or medications that can increase acetylcholine (eg, glaucoma or Alzheimer disease medications)
May decrease the effect of anticholinergic medications or increase the adverse effects of cholinergic medications.
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Medications metabolized by the cytochrome P450 system (eg, warfarin, calcium channel blockers, antiseizure medications)
May increase the risk of bleeding or lower blood pressure with calcium channel blockers or sedation with antiseizure medications
Sedatives and antidepressants (eg, benzodiazepines, phenobarbital, morphine, alcohol, SSRIs, tricyclic antidepressants)
May increase the effect of these medications and cause excessive sedation
Acetaminophen and valproic acid
May increase the chance of liver injury
Antiseizure medications
May increase effect of these medications and may increase adverse effects
Lithium
May increase lithium toxicity
Warfarin
May increase warfarin levels and thus possibly result in bleeding
Barbiturates and other sedatives
May intensify or prolong effects of sedatives because its volatile oils have additive effects
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption via tannins in the plant
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because chamomile contains phytocoumarins, which may have additive effects
Medications with estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, hormone replacement therapy, oral contraceptives containing estrogens)
May interfere with the estrogenic effects of these medications
Cyclosporine
May increase cyclosporine serum concentrations
Insulin, sulfonylureas
May lower blood glucose
Thyroid replacement therapy
May decrease levothyroxine serum levels
Warfarin
May decrease response to warfarin
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Chemotherapy agents
May interfere with the action of chemotherapy medications due to antioxidant effects
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
Increases the risk of bleeding
Antidepressants
May trigger mania
Medications with anti-estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, anastrozole, and fulvestrant)
May decrease the anti-estrogenic effects
Triazolam (a benzodiazepine).
May increase the sedative effect
Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine (for tuberculosis)
May decrease the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine
Ephedra*
Stimulants (eg, caffeine, epinephrine, phenylpropanolamine, pseudoephedrine)
Increases the stimulant effects of other medications, increasing risk of irregular or rapid heartbeat and hypertension
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these medications and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, irregular or rapid heartbeat, hypertension)
Antimigraine medications (eg, ergotamine—see table Some Characteristics of Headache Disorders by Cause)
May increase heart rate and blood pressure because it has additive vasoconstrictive effects
Antiplatelet medications
May increase risk of bleeding because feverfew inhibits platelet aggregation (has additive effects)
NSAIDs
Increased risk of bleeding, because both feverfew and NSAIDs may potentially cause bleeding
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because warfarin may have additive effects
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Antiplatelet medications
May increase risk of bleeding by enhancing garlic’s inhibition of platelet aggregation and fibrinolytic effects
Isonicotinylhydrazide (isoniazid, or INH)
May lower levels
Protease inhibitors (eg, saquinavir)
Blood level of protease inhibitors reduced by garlic
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Tacrolimus (oral)
May increase blood levels of tacrolimus, possibly enough to injure the liver
Antiplatelet medications
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of platelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antiseizure medications (eg, phenytoin)
May reduce efficacy of antiseizure medications because contaminants in ginkgo preparations may reduce antiseizure effects
Antidepressants
May precipitate serotonin syndrome in patients on other antidepressant medications
MAOIs (eg, tranylcypromine)
May intensify effects of these medications and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihyperglycemic medications (eg, glipizide)
May intensify effects of these medications, causing hypoglycemia
Aspirin and other NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Corticosteroids
May intensify adverse effects of corticosteroids because ginseng has anti-inflammatory effects
May have immunostimulant effects and thus may attenuate the immunosuppressive effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May increase digoxin levels
Estrogens
May intensify adverse effects of estrogen
MAOIs
Can cause headache, tremors, and manic episodes
Opioids
May reduce the effectiveness of opioids
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihypertensives
Berberine content may increase antihypertensive effects
Antihyperglycemics
Berberine may increase hypoglycemic effects
Warfarin and heparin
May increase effects of warfarin and heparin, increasing risk of bleeding
Atorvastatin
Nadolol
Warfarin
Green tea may decrease the levels and effects of atorvastatin, thus decreasing any lipid-lowering benefit
Green tea may decrease the levels and effects of nadolol, thus decreasing its blood pressure–lowering effect
May reduce efficacy of warfarin, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Thyroid hormones
May decrease the efficacy of thyroid hormone drugs
Anticoagulants and antiplatelets
May increase risk of bleeding
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify or prolong the effects of sedatives
Antiparkinsonian medications
May antagonize effects of levodopa and worsen Parkinson disease
May reduce metabolism of ropinirole and thus cause dopamine toxicity
Hepatotoxic medications
May increase hepatotoxicity
Antihypertensives
May increase salt and water retention and increase blood pressure, making antihypertensives less effective
Chemotherapeutics
May decrease effects of paclitaxel and cisplatin
Corticosteroids
May increase adverse effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May decrease levels of potassium, which increases risk of digoxin toxicity
Diuretics
May intensify the potassium-wasting effects of most diuretics and interfere with the effectiveness of potassium-sparing diuretics (eg, spironolactone)
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these medications and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
Warfarin
May decrease effectiveness of warfarin
Anticoagulants (such as warfarin)
May increase risk of bleeding
Antiseizure medications
May decrease the effectiveness of antiseizure medications
Benzodiazepines
May increase sedative effect
Methamphetamine
May increase the adverse effects of methamphetamine
Antihyperglycemic medications
May intensify effects of these medications, causing hypoglycemia
Protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir)
May interfere with metabolizing enzymes, lowering blood levels of indinavir
Sirolimus
May decrease sirolimus clearance in renal transplant patients with hepatic impairment
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by increasing effects
Reishi
Anticoagulants and antiplatelet medications
May increase the risk of bleeding in patients treated with anticoagulants and antiplatelet medications
Antihypertensives
May produce hypotension in patients on antihypertensive medications
Antihyperglycemic medications
May contribute to additive hypoglycemia in patients on antihyperglycemic medications
Antidepressants
May cause a rapid heart rate
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase blood levels causing increased risk of bleeding
Anti-inflammatory medications
Increased blood levels and possibly adverse effects
Immunosuppressants
May decrease effectiveness of immunosuppressants
Antihyperglycemic medications
May decrease blood glucose, triggering hypoglycemia
Antihypertensive medications
May decrease blood pressure further
Antidepressants
May increase serotonin levels causing serotonin syndrome when given with serotonergic medications, manifested by a rapid heart rate, anxiety, gastrointestinal symptoms, severe muscle rigidity, and possible seizures
Levodopa
May decrease the effectiveness of levodopa
Antiplatelets and anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase effects and may cause bleeding
Estrogens (eg, oral contraceptives and other products)
May decrease effectiveness of estrogens
Benzodiazepines (eg, alprazolam, lorazepam, diazepam)
May decrease the effectiveness of benzodiazepines
Cyclosporine and tacrolimus
May reduce blood level of cyclosporine, increasing risk of organ transplant rejection
Digoxin
May reduce blood level of digoxin, making it less effective, with potentially dangerous results
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption
MAOIs
May augment effects of MAOIs, possibly causing very high blood pressure requiring emergency treatment
Ketamine
May decrease the effectiveness of ketamine
Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (eg, nevirapine, efavirenz)
Increases metabolism of these medications, reducing their efficacy
Oral contraceptives
Increases metabolism of these medications, reducing their efficacy
Oxycodone, methadone, and tramadol
Decreases serum concentrations and analgesic effects of these medications
Phenobarbital
May decrease the effectiveness of phenobarbital
Photosensitizing medications (eg, amiodarone, naproxen, sulfonamide antibiotics)
May increase sun sensitivity
Protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir)
May reduce blood level of protease inhibitors, reducing their efficacy
SSRIs (eg, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline)
May augment effects of these medications
Statins (eg, atorvastatin, lovastatin, rosuvastatin)
May decrease the effectiveness of statins
Tricyclic antidepressants (eg, desipramine, amitriptyline)
May augment effects of these medications
Warfarin and other anticoagulants (eg, direct-acting oral anticoagulants)
May reduce blood level of warfarin and rivaroxaban, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify effects of sedatives
Antibiotics (eg, cephalexin, tetracyclines, quinolones)
May decrease absorption and effect of the antibiotics when taken within hours of zinc
Cisplatin, penicillamine, and chelate integrase inhibitors (eg, dolutegravir)
May be inhibited or inactivated
* Sale of supplements containing ephedra is banned in the United States.
† This substance is true, natural licorice, not the more common, artificially flavored licorice candy.
MAOIs = monoamine oxidase inhibitors; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.