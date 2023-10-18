* Caution is required when dietary supplements are used because these products are not standardized and thus vary considerably and because information about their use is continually changing. The theoretical status of many published interactions does not obviate the need for cautious use. Before prescribing any drug, health care practitioners should ask patients whether they are taking dietary supplements and, if so, which ones. Practitioners must identify any potential adverse interactions of drugs and supplements taken by a patient and then determine appropriate drugs and dosages.