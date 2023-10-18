Деякі можливі взаємодії між харчовими добавками та лікарськими засобами*
Dietary Supplement
Affected Drugs
Interaction(s)
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Antihyperglycemic drugs
May decrease blood glucose to unsafe levels
Antihypertensive drugs
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Immunosuppressant drugs (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus, prednisone, corticosteroids)
May interfere with drugs that suppress immune function
Sedatives
May lead to excessive sleepiness
Immunosuppressants (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus)
May stimulate the immune system and thereby decrease the effectiveness of drugs that suppress the immune system such as those used after organ transplant
Lithium
May decrease excretion of lithium which can result in increased blood levels and possible serious adverse effects
Anticholinergic drugs or drugs that can increase acetylcholine (eg, glaucoma or Alzheimer disease drugs)
May decrease the effect or anticholinergic drugs or increase the adverse effects of cholinergic drugs.
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Drugs metabolized by the cytochrome P450 system (eg, warfarin, calcium channel blockers, antiseizure medications)
May increase the risk of bleeding or lower blood pressure with calcium channel blockers or sedation with antiseizure medications
Sedatives and antidepressants (eg, benzodiazepines, phenobarbital, morphine, alcohol, SSRIs, tricyclic antidepressants)
Can increase the effect of these drugs and make people too drowsy
Acetaminophen and valproic acid
May increase the chance of liver injury
Antiseizure medications
May increase effect of these medications and may increase adverse effects
Lithium
May increase lithium toxicity
Barbiturates and other sedatives
May intensify or prolong effects of sedatives because its volatile oils have additive effects
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption via tannins in the plant
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because chamomile contains phytocoumarins, which may have additive effects
Drugs with estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, hormone replacement therapy, oral contraceptives containing estrogens)
May interfere with the estrogenic effects of these drugs
Cyclosporine
May increase cyclosporine serum concentrations
Insulin, sulfonylureas
May lower blood glucose
Thyroid replacement therapy
May decrease levothyroxine serum levels
Warfarin
May decrease response to warfarin
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Chemotherapy drugs
May interfere with the action of chemotherapy drugs due to antioxidant effects
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
Increases the risk of bleeding
Antidepressants
May trigger mania
Drugs with anti-estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, anastrozole, and fulvestrant)
May decrease the anti-estrogenic effects
Triazolam (a benzodiazepine).
May increase the sedative effect
Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine (for tuberculosis)
May decrease the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine
Ephedra†
Stimulant drugs (eg, caffeine, epinephrine, phenylpropanolamine, pseudoephedrine)
Increases the stimulant effects of other drugs, increasing risk of irregular or rapid heartbeat and hypertension
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, irregular or rapid heartbeat, hypertension)
Antimigraine drugs (eg, ergotamine—see table Some Characteristics of Headache Disorders by Cause)
May increase heart rate and blood pressure because it has additive vasoconstrictive effects
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding because feverfew inhibits platelet aggregation (has additive effects)
NSAIDs
Increased risk of bleeding, because both feverfew and NSAIDs may potentially cause bleeding
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because warfarin may have additive effects
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding because these drugs enhance garlic’s inhibition of platelet aggregation and fibrinolytic effects
Isonicotinylhydrazide (isoniazid, or INH)
May lower levels
Protease inhibitors (eg, saquinavir)
Blood level of protease inhibitors reduced by garlic
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Tacrolimus (oral)
Can increase blood levels of tacrolimus, possibly enough to injure the liver
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of platelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antiseizure medications (eg, phenytoin)
May reduce efficacy of antiseizure medications because contaminants in ginkgo preparations may reduce antiseizure effects
Antidepressants
May precipitate serotonin syndrome in patients on other antidepressant medications
MAOIs (eg, tranylcypromine)
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihyperglycemic drugs (eg, glipizide)
May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia
Aspirin and other NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Corticosteroids
May intensify adverse effects of corticosteroids because ginseng has anti-inflammatory effects
May have immunostimulant effects and thus may attenuate the immunosuppressive effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May increase digoxin levels
Estrogens
May intensify adverse effects of estrogen
MAOIs
Can cause headache, tremors, and manic episodes
Opioids
May reduce the effectiveness of opioids
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihypertensives
Berberine content may increase antihypertensive effects
Antihyperglycemics
Berberine may increase hypoglycemic effects
Warfarin and heparin
May increase effects of warfarin and heparin, increasing risk of bleeding
Warfarin
May reduce efficacy of warfarin, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Thyroid hormones
May decrease the efficacy of thyroid hormone drugs
Anticoagulants and antiplatelets
May increase risk of bleeding
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify or prolong the effects of sedatives
Antiparkinsonian medications
May antagonize effects of levodopa and worsen Parkinson disease
May reduce metabolism of ropinirole and thus cause dopamine toxicity
Hepatotoxic drugs
May increase hepatotoxicity
Antihypertensives
May increase salt and water retention and increase blood pressure, making antihypertensives less effective
Chemotherapeutics
May decrease effects of paclitaxel and cisplatin
Corticosteroids
May increase adverse effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May decrease levels of potassium, which increases risk of digoxin toxicity
Diuretics
May intensify the potassium-wasting effects of most diuretics and interfere with the effectiveness of potassium-sparing diuretics (eg, spironolactone)
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
Warfarin
May decrease effectiveness of warfarin
Anticoagulants (such as warfarin)
May increase risk of bleeding
Antiseizure medications
May decrease the effectiveness of antiseizure medications
Benzodiazepines
May increase sedative effect
Methamphetamine
May increase the adverse effects of methamphetamine
Antihyperglycemic drugs
May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia
Protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir)
May interfere with metabolizing enzymes, lowering blood levels of indinavir
Sirolimus
May decrease sirolimus clearance in renal transplant patients with hepatic impairment
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by increasing effects
Antidepressants
May cause a rapid heart rate
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase blood levels causing increased risk of bleeding
Anti-inflammatory drugs
Increased blood levels and possibly adverse effects
Immunosuppressants
May decrease effectiveness of immunosuppressants
Antihyperglycemic medications
Can decrease blood glucose, triggering hypoglycemia
Antihypertensive medications
Can decrease blood pressure further
Antidepressants
May increase serotonin levels causing serotonin syndrome when given with serotonergic drugs, manifested by a rapid heart rate, anxiety, gastrointestinal symptoms, severe muscle rigidity, and possible seizures
Levodopa
May decrease the effectiveness of levodopa
Antiplatelets and anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase effects and may cause bleeding
Estrogens (eg, oral contraceptives and other products)
May decrease effectiveness of estrogens
Cyclosporine and tacrolimus
May reduce blood level of cyclosporine, increasing risk of organ transplant rejection
Digoxin
May reduce blood level of digoxin, making it less effective, with potentially dangerous results
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption
MAOIs
May augment effects of MAOIs, possibly causing very high blood pressure requiring emergency treatment
Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors
Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy
Oral contraceptives
Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy
Oxycodone, methadone, and tramadol
Decreases serum concentrations and analgesic effects of these drugs
Photosensitizing drugs (eg, lansoprazole, omeprazole, piroxicam, sulfonamide antibiotics)
May increase sun sensitivity
Protease inhibitors
May reduce blood level of protease inhibitors, reducing their efficacy
SSRIs (eg, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline)
May augment effects of these drugs
Tricyclic antidepressants
May augment effects of these drugs
Warfarin and other anticoagulants (eg, direct-acting oral anticoagulants)
May reduce blood level of warfarin and rivaroxaban, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify effects of sedatives
Antibiotics (eg, cephalexin, tetracyclines, quinolones)
May decrease absorption and effect of the antibiotics when taken within hours of zinc
Cisplatin, penicillamine, and chelate integrase inhibitors (eg, dolutegravir)
May be inhibited or inactivated
* Caution is required when dietary supplements are used because these products are not standardized and thus vary considerably and because information about their use is continually changing. The theoretical status of many published interactions does not obviate the need for cautious use. Before prescribing any drug, health care practitioners should ask patients whether they are taking dietary supplements and, if so, which ones. Practitioners must identify any potential adverse interactions of drugs and supplements taken by a patient and then determine appropriate drugs and dosages.
† Sale of supplements containing ephedra is banned in the US.
‡ This substance is true, natural licorice, not the more common, artificially flavored licorice candy.
MAOIs = monoamine oxidase inhibitors; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.