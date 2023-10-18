Деякі органічні причини добового нетримання сечі
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools
Sometimes encopresis, abdominal discomfort
History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)
Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)
Sometimes abdominal x-ray
Dysfunctional voiding secondary to lack of coordination of the detrusor muscle and urethral sphincter, not related to a neurologic cause
Often encopresis, VUR, and UTI
Possibly nocturnal and diurnal incontinence
Urodynamic studies to show dyssynergy of bladder musculature
Uroflow testing
Sometimes VCUG
Giggle incontinence
Voiding during laughing, almost exclusively in girls
At other times, completely normal voiding
Clinical evaluation alone
Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose
For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample
For sickle cell, sickle cell screen
Micturition deferral with overflow incontinence
In children, waiting to the last minute to void
Common among preschool children when absorbed in playing
Consistent history
Voiding diary
Neurogenic bladder secondary to spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects) or nervous system defect
Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities
Lumbosacral x-rays
For occult conditions, spinal MRI
Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder
Urodynamic studies
Overactive bladder
Urinary urgency (essential for diagnosis); frequency and nocturia also common
Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (eg, squatting or Vincent curtsy sign)
History consistent with symptoms or overactive bladder
Sometimes consideration of voiding diary, urodynamic studies, uroflow testing
Sleep problems, school difficulties (eg, delinquency, poor grades)
Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age
Evaluation by sexual abuse experts
Stress*
School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)
Clinical evaluation alone
Structural abnormality (eg, ectopic ureter, posterior urethral valves)
In children, full diurnal continence never achieved
Nocturnal and diurnal incontinence in girls, history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, vaginal discharge
Possible history of UTIs, history of other urinary tract abnormalities
Ultrasonography of the kidneys
Nuclear renal flow scan or IV urography
CT of abdomen and pelvis or MRI urography
Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency
Fever
Abdominal pain
Urinalysis
Urine culture
For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and VCUG
Vaginal reflux (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding) due to any cause (including labial adhesions)
Dribbling when standing after urination
Clinical evaluation alone†
* Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is acute.
† Physician should note improvement with instruction on proper method of voiding to discourage retention of urine in vagina (eg, sitting backward on toilet or with knees wide apart).
UTI = urinary tract infection; VCUG = voiding cystourethrogram; VUR = vesicoureteral reflux.