Деякі препарати з потенційно серйозними лікарськими взаємодіями*
Mechanism
Examples
Narrow margin of safety†
Antiarrhythmic drugs (eg, quinidine)
Antineoplastic drugs (eg, methotrexate)
Digoxin
Lithium
Theophylline
Warfarin
Extensive metabolism by certain hepatic enzymes
Alprazolam
Amitriptyline
Atorvastatin
Carbamazepine
Clozapine
Corticosteroids
Cyclosporine
Diazepam
HIV protease inhibitors
Imipramine
Lovastatin
Midazolam
Olanzapine
Phenytoin
Sildenafil
Simvastatin
Tacrolimus
Tadalafil
Theophylline
Triazolam
Vardenafil
Warfarin
Inhibition of certain hepatic enzymes‡
Aprepitant
Boceprevir
Cimetidine
Ciprofloxacin
Clarithromycin
Cobicistat
Conivaptan
Diltiazem
Erythromycin
Fluconazole
Fluoxetine
Fluvoxamine
Itraconazole
Ketoconazole
Paroxetine
Posaconazole
Ritonavir
Telaprevir
Telithromycin
Verapamil
Voriconazole
Induction of certain hepatic enzymes
Barbiturates (eg, phenobarbital)
Bosentan
Carbamazepine
Efavirenz
Phenytoin
Rifabutin
Rifampin
St. John’s wort
* Any drug to be used concurrently with one of these drugs should be thoroughly evaluated for possible interactions.
† Even when used alone, these drugs may have serious adverse effects. Concurrent use of another drug that increases the action of these drugs further increases risk of adverse effects. For additional research on potential drug-drug interactions, consult a reliable source, such as the Drug.com Drug Interaction Checker.
‡ Inhibition also can occur after ingestion of grapefruit products.