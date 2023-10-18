skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Деякі препарати з потенційно серйозними лікарськими взаємодіями*

Mechanism

Examples

Narrow margin of safety†

Antiarrhythmic drugs (eg, quinidine)

Antineoplastic drugs (eg, methotrexate)

Digoxin

Lithium

Theophylline

Warfarin

Extensive metabolism by certain hepatic enzymes

Alprazolam

Amitriptyline

Atorvastatin

Carbamazepine

Clozapine

Corticosteroids

Cyclosporine

Diazepam

HIV protease inhibitors

Imipramine

Lovastatin

Midazolam

Olanzapine

Phenytoin

Sildenafil

Simvastatin

Tacrolimus

Tadalafil

Theophylline

Triazolam

Vardenafil

Warfarin

Inhibition of certain hepatic enzymes‡

Aprepitant

Boceprevir

Cimetidine

Ciprofloxacin

Clarithromycin

Cobicistat

Conivaptan

Diltiazem

Erythromycin

Fluconazole

Fluoxetine

Fluvoxamine

Itraconazole

Ketoconazole

Paroxetine

Posaconazole

Ritonavir

Telaprevir

Telithromycin

Verapamil

Voriconazole

Induction of certain hepatic enzymes

Barbiturates (eg, phenobarbital)

Bosentan

Carbamazepine

Efavirenz

Phenytoin

Rifabutin

Rifampin

St. John’s wort

* Any drug to be used concurrently with one of these drugs should be thoroughly evaluated for possible interactions.

† Even when used alone, these drugs may have serious adverse effects. Concurrent use of another drug that increases the action of these drugs further increases risk of adverse effects. For additional research on potential drug-drug interactions, consult a reliable source, such as the Drug.com Drug Interaction Checker.

‡ Inhibition also can occur after ingestion of grapefruit products.

