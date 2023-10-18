Деякі менш часті порфірії
Description
Symptoms and Signs
Diagnostic Approach
Treatment
Congenital erythropoietic porphyria (Günther disease)
Severe deficiency of uroporphyrinogen III cosynthase (UROS)
In utero or shortly after birth: Severe cases manifesting as nonimmune hydrops
Soon after birth: Skin blistering, hemolytic anemia, hyperbilirubinemia, red urine, dark diapers that show a red fluorescence under UV light
Phototherapy for hyperbilirubinemia leads to severe skin blistering.
In adulthood: Facial disfiguration, increased hair growth, corneal scarring (possibly severe), hemolytic anemia, splenomegaly, erythrodontia, deposition of porphyrins in bone, bone demineralization (possibly substantial)
Porphyrins in plasma, urine, and stool elevated to levels higher than those in other porphyrias, with uroporphyrin I and coproporphyrin I the predominant porphyrins in urine and stool
Urinary ALA and PBG virtually normal
Can be confirmed by low RBC UROS activity (< 10%), but test not readily available
Genetic analysis of UROS gene, which reveals homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations on chromosome 10 (most common mutation is p. C73R)
For in utero diagnosis: Measurement of amniotic porphyrins or genetic analysis
Avoidance of sunlight (including lights for treating neonatal hyperbilirubinemia)
Use of sun-protective clothing
Iron reduction therapy
Avoidance of skin trauma
Prompt treatment of secondary bacterial infections to help prevent scarring
Splenectomy possibly beneficial for patients with hemolytic anemia
Repeated RBC transfusions and hydroxyurea to keep bone marrow porphyrin production low; deferoxamine for transfusion-related iron overload
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation potentially curative
Hepatoerythropoietic porphyria
Severe deficiency of uroporphyrinogen decarboxylase (UROD)
Early childhood
Skin blistering
Red urine
Anemia
Elevated isocoproporphyrin in stool and urine
Elevated zinc protoporphyrin in RBCs (to differentiate from PCT)
Confirmed by very low RBC UROD activity
Genetic analysis of UROD gene, which reveals homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations
Avoidance of sunlight
Phlebotomy possibly beneficial to patients with milder cases
Treatment of severe disease similar to that of congenital erythropoietic porphyria
Dual porphyria
Disorders resulting from deficiencies of 2 enzymes of the heme biosynthetic pathway
Clinical and biochemical manifestations of both disorders
In acute porphyrias: Neurovisceral symptoms triggered by porphyrogenic agents
In cutaneous porphyrias: Hypersensitivity to sunlight with blistering and fragile skin
Porphyrin and porphyrin precursor excretion patterns
Confirmed by family history and enzyme analyses
In acute porphyrias: Avoidance of triggering agents
In cutaneous porphyrias: Skin protection and avoidance of sunlight
ALA = delta-aminolevulinic acid; PBG = porphobilinogen; PCT = porphyria cutanea tarda; RBC = red blood cell; UV = ultraviolet.