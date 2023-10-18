Деякі особливості різних типів ниркового тубулярного ацидозу*
Feature
Type 1
Type 2
Type 4
Incidence
Rare
Very rare
Common
Mechanism
Impaired hydrogen ion excretion
Impaired bicarbonate resorption
Decrease in aldosterone secretion or activity
Plasma bicarbonate (mEq/L or mmol/L)
Frequently <15, occasionally < 10
Usually 12–20
Usually > 17
Plasma potassium
Usually low but tends to normalize with alkalinization
Usually low and decreased further by alkalinization
High
Urine pH
> 5.5
> 7 if plasma bicarbonate is normal
< 5.5 if plasma bicarbonate is depleted (eg, < 15 mEq/L, or 15 mmol/L)
< 5.5
* Type 3 is very rare.