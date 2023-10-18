skip to main content
Деякі особливості різних типів ниркового тубулярного ацидозу*

Feature

Type 1

Type 2

Type 4

Incidence

Rare

Very rare

Common

Mechanism

Impaired hydrogen ion excretion

Impaired bicarbonate resorption

Decrease in aldosterone secretion or activity

Plasma bicarbonate (mEq/L or mmol/L)

Frequently <15, occasionally < 10

Usually 12–20

Usually > 17

Plasma potassium

Usually low but tends to normalize with alkalinization

Usually low and decreased further by alkalinization

High

Urine pH

> 5.5

> 7 if plasma bicarbonate is normal

< 5.5 if plasma bicarbonate is depleted (eg, < 15 mEq/L, or 15 mmol/L)

< 5.5

* Type 3 is very rare.

