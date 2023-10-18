skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі приклади контрольованих речовин

Schedule

Examples

I*

Cathinone (khat) and methcathinone, GHB, heroin (and some other opioids), LSD, MDMA, psilocybin, cannabis, and synthetic cannabinoids

II

Amphetamines, barbiturates (short-acting), cocaine, hydrocodone (including hydrocodone combination products), hydromorphone, methadone, methylphenidate, morphine and other strong opioid agonists, oxycodone, phencyclidine

III

Anabolic steroids, barbiturates (intermediate-acting), buprenorphine, dihydrocodeine, dronabinol, ketamine, paregoric

IV

Barbiturates (long-acting), benzodiazepines, chloral hydrate, modafinil, meprobamate, pentazocine, propoxyphene, zolpidem

V

Cough suppressants containing small amounts of codeine, pregabalin

* Cannot be prescribed.

GHB = gamma hydroxybutyrate; LSD = lysergic acid diethylamide; MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Серед цих тем