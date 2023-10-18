* Orthorexia is characterized by obsession with eating healthy foods, with associated restrictive behaviors that may result in restriction of nutrients and calories leading to amenorrhea. Restricted eating is a conscious effort to limit food intake, often driven by the desire to lose weight or control eating habits. Disordered eating describes unhealthy eating behaviors that do not meet the criteria for a specific eating disorder diagnosis.

§ Females with these disorders may have virilization or ambiguous genitals.