Деякі причини вторинного та атипового паркінсонізму
Cause
Comments
Neurodegenerative disorders
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis–parkinsonism-dementia complex of Guam
Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications
Corticobasal ganglionic degeneration
Begins asymmetrically, usually after age 60
Causes cortical and basal ganglia signs, often with apraxia, dystonia, myoclonus, and alien limb syndrome (movement of a limb that seems independent of the patient’s conscious control)
Causes immobility after about 5 years and death after about 7–10 years depending on the cause
Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications
Dementia (eg, Alzheimer disease, chromosome 17–linked frontotemporal dementias, diffuse dementia with Lewy bodies)
Parkinsonism often preceded by dementia most typically with
May include prominent autonomic dysfunction (orthostatic light-headedness, urinary or fecal incontinence)
May include prominent cerebellar dysfunction
May include severe parkinsonian features, usually with poor response to levodopa
May include pyramidal signs
Often causes early falls and balance problems
Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications
First manifests with gait and balance problems
In its classic form, causes progressive ophthalmoparesis, starting with impairment of downward gaze
Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications
Spinocerebellar ataxias (usually type 1, 2, or 3)
Usually first manifests with imbalance and poor coordination but may have additional classical symptoms (eg, pyramidal tract signs in type 1, slow saccades and polyneuropathy in type 2, parkinsonism and dystonia in type 3)
Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications
Other disorders
Cerebrovascular disease
Manifests with rigidity and bradykinesia or akinesia (akinetic-rigid syndrome) that predominantly involves the lower extremities, with prominent gait disturbance and symmetric symptoms
Rarely responds to antiparkinsonian medications and, if it responds, may require high levodopa doses (at least 1000 mg a day)
Brain tumors near the basal ganglia
Manifests with hemiparkinsonism (ie, restricted to the side of the body opposite the lesion)
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (due to repeated traumatic brain injury)
Characterized by progressive parkinsonism, dementia, and mood disorders, including suicidal ideation
Formerly known as dementia identified in boxers but now recognized in participants in various contact sports and in soldiers with blast injuries
Usually characterized by normal CSF pressure and caused by various mechanisms (eg, increased CSF pulsatility, reduced CSF drainage [1])
Causes calcification of the basal ganglia
May cause parkinsonism, chorea, and athetosis
Viral encephalitis (eg, West Nile encephalitis), infectious or postinfectious autoimmune
Can cause parkinsonism transiently during the acute phase or, rarely, permanently (eg, postencephalitic parkinsonism after the epidemic of encephalitis lethargica in 1915–1926)
In postencephalitic parkinsonism, forced, sustained deviation of the head and eyes (oculogyric crises); other dystonias; autonomic instability; depression; and personality changes
Medications
Can cause reversible† parkinsonism (drug-induced or pharmacologic parkinsonism)
Meperidine analog (N-MPTP)‡
Can cause sudden, irreversible parkinsonism due to a contaminant in the illicit preparation of meperidine
Occurs in people who use IV drugs
Metoclopramide
Prochlorperazine
Reserpine (not available in the United States)
Lithium, long-term use
Can cause reversible† parkinsonism
May be dose-dependent or related to susceptibility (risk factors include older age and female sex)
With lithium, sometimes results in cerebellar dysfunction; may occur in patients with serotonergic syndrome
Toxins
Carbon monoxide
Can cause irreversible parkinsonism due to bilateral internal globus pallidus necrosis
Methanol
As contaminated moonshine, can cause hemorrhagic necrosis of the basal ganglia
Manganese
Can cause parkinsonism with dystonia and cognitive changes when toxicity is chronic; cock walk gait§ is characteristic, as well as T1-weighted hyperintensity in the lenticular nucleus
Usually related to occupation (eg, in miners or industrial workers) but can result from abuse of methcathinone (a metabolite of ephedrine), which causes a form of presumed manganese poisoning that has been reported in people who use IV drugs and inject self-prepared methcathinone
* Language impairment may involve expressive (nonfluent primary progressive) aphasia or receptive (primary progressive semantic) aphasia.
† When medications are withdrawn, symptoms usually resolve within a few weeks, although they may persist for months.
‡ N-MPTP results from unsuccessful attempts to produce meperidine for illicit use.
§ Features of dystonic gait include toe-walking, flexed elbows, and an erect spine.
CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; N-MPTP = N-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine.