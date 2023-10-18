skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини болю в ≥ 5 суглобах*

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnosis†

Acute rheumatic fever

Severe, migratory pain affecting mainly the large joints in the legs, elbows, and wrists

Tenderness more severe than swelling

Extra-articular manifestations, such as fever, symptoms and signs of cardiac dysfunction, chorea, subcutaneous nodules, and rash

Prior streptococcal pharyngitis

Specific (Jones) clinical criteria

Tests for Group A streptococcal infection (eg, culture, rapid strep test, antistreptolysin O and anti-DNase B titers)

ECG and echocardiogram

Hemoglobinopathies (eg, sickle cell disease or trait, thalassemias)

Pain usually near but sometimes in joints, sometimes symmetric

Usually in children or young patients of African or Mediterranean descent, often with known diagnosis

Hemoglobin electrophoresis

Hypermobility syndromes (eg, Ehlers-Danlos, Marfan, benign hypermobility)

Polyarthralgia, rarely with arthritis

Recurrent joint subluxation

Sometimes increased skin laxity

Usually family history of joint hypermobility

For Marfan and Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, possibly a family history of aortic aneurysm or dissection at a young age or during middle age

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes genetic testing (no gene test is available for hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos)

Infectious bacterial (septic) arthritis (more commonly monoarticular)

Acute arthritis with severe pain and joint effusions

Sometimes immunosuppression or risk factors for STIs

Arthrocentesis

Infectious viral arthritis (parvovirus B19, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, enterovirus, rubella, mumps, and HIV)

Acute arthritis

Joint pain and swelling usually less severe than infectious bacterial arthritis

Other systemic symptoms depending on virus (eg, jaundice with hepatitis B, often generalized lymphadenopathy with HIV)

Viral serology testing as clinically indicated (eg, hepatitis B surface antigen and IgM antibody to hepatitis B core for suspected hepatitis B)

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Childhood onset of joint symptoms

Manifestation with oligoarthritis plus uveitis, or with systemic symptoms (Still disease—fever, rash, adenopathy, splenomegaly, pleural and/or pericardial effusions)

Clinical evaluation

Antinuclear antibodies, rheumatoid factor, and HLA-B27 testing

Other rheumatic diseases (eg, Sjögren syndrome, autoimmune myositis, polymyalgia rheumatica, systemic sclerosis [scleroderma])

Disease-specific manifestations including specific dermatologic manifestations (dermatomyositis), dysphagia, severe Raynaud syndrome or sclerodactyly (systemic sclerosis), muscle soreness (polymyalgia rheumatica), or dry eyes and dry mouth (Sjögren syndrome)

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes x-rays and/or serologic testing (eg, anti-SSA and anti-SSB in Sjögren syndrome, anti-Scl-70 in systemic sclerosis)

Sometimes skin or muscle biopsy

Psoriatic arthritis

One of five patterns of joint involvement, which include polyarthritis similar to rheumatoid arthritis and oligoarthritis

Extra-articular manifestations, such as psoriasis, onychodystrophy, uveitis, tendinitis, and dactylitis (sausage digits)

Clinical evaluation

X-rays

Rheumatoid arthritis

Symmetric arthritis of small and large joints

Rarely initially monoarticular or oligoarticular

More common among young adults but can manifest at any age

Sometimes joint deformities at late stages

Clinical evaluation

Rheumatoid factor and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide testing

X-rays

Serum sickness

Arthralgia more often than arthritis

Fever, lymphadenopathy, and rash

Exposure to blood products within 21 days of symptom onset

Clinical evaluation

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Arthralgia more often than arthritis

Jaccoud arthropathy

Systemic manifestations, such as rash (eg, malar rash), mucosal lesions (eg, oral ulcers), serositis (eg, pleuritis, pericarditis), manifestations of glomerulonephritis

More common among women

Clinical evaluation

Antinuclear antibodies, anti-dsDNA, complete blood count (leukopenia or thrombocytopenia), urinalysis, chemistry profile with creatinine and liver enzymes

Systemic vasculitides (eg, immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis [formerly called Henoch-Schönlein purpura], polyarteritis nodosa, granulomatosis with polyangiitis)

Arthralgia more often than arthritis

Extra-articular symptoms, often involving multiple organ systems (eg, abdominal pain, renal failure, manifestations of pneumonitis, sinonasal symptoms, skin lesions that may include rash, purpura, nodules, and ulcers)

Serologic testing as clinically indicated (eg, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies testing with suspected granulomatosis with polyangiitis)

Biopsy as indicated (eg, of kidney, skin, or lung)

* These disorders may also manifest as oligoarticular (involving ≤ 4 joints).

† Patients with joint effusion or inflammation should have arthrocentesis (with cell counts, Gram stain, cultures, and crystal examination), and usually erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein. X-rays are often unnecessary.

dsDNA = double-stranded DNA.

Серед цих тем