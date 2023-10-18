Деякі причини болю в ≥ 5 суглобах*
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnosis†
Severe, migratory pain affecting mainly the large joints in the legs, elbows, and wrists
Tenderness more severe than swelling
Extra-articular manifestations, such as fever, symptoms and signs of cardiac dysfunction, chorea, subcutaneous nodules, and rash
Prior streptococcal pharyngitis
Specific (Jones) clinical criteria
Tests for Group A streptococcal infection (eg, culture, rapid strep test, antistreptolysin O and anti-DNase B titers)
ECG and echocardiogram
Hemoglobinopathies (eg, sickle cell disease or trait, thalassemias)
Pain usually near but sometimes in joints, sometimes symmetric
Usually in children or young patients of African or Mediterranean descent, often with known diagnosis
Hemoglobin electrophoresis
Hypermobility syndromes (eg, Ehlers-Danlos, Marfan, benign hypermobility)
Polyarthralgia, rarely with arthritis
Recurrent joint subluxation
Sometimes increased skin laxity
Usually family history of joint hypermobility
For Marfan and Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, possibly a family history of aortic aneurysm or dissection at a young age or during middle age
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes genetic testing (no gene test is available for hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos)
Infectious bacterial (septic) arthritis (more commonly monoarticular)
Acute arthritis with severe pain and joint effusions
Sometimes immunosuppression or risk factors for STIs
Arthrocentesis
Infectious viral arthritis (parvovirus B19, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, enterovirus, rubella, mumps, and HIV)
Acute arthritis
Joint pain and swelling usually less severe than infectious bacterial arthritis
Other systemic symptoms depending on virus (eg, jaundice with hepatitis B, often generalized lymphadenopathy with HIV)
Viral serology testing as clinically indicated (eg, hepatitis B surface antigen and IgM antibody to hepatitis B core for suspected hepatitis B)
Childhood onset of joint symptoms
Manifestation with oligoarthritis plus uveitis, or with systemic symptoms (Still disease—fever, rash, adenopathy, splenomegaly, pleural and/or pericardial effusions)
Clinical evaluation
Antinuclear antibodies, rheumatoid factor, and HLA-B27 testing
Other rheumatic diseases (eg, Sjögren syndrome, autoimmune myositis, polymyalgia rheumatica, systemic sclerosis [scleroderma])
Disease-specific manifestations including specific dermatologic manifestations (dermatomyositis), dysphagia, severe Raynaud syndrome or sclerodactyly (systemic sclerosis), muscle soreness (polymyalgia rheumatica), or dry eyes and dry mouth (Sjögren syndrome)
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes x-rays and/or serologic testing (eg, anti-SSA and anti-SSB in Sjögren syndrome, anti-Scl-70 in systemic sclerosis)
Sometimes skin or muscle biopsy
One of five patterns of joint involvement, which include polyarthritis similar to rheumatoid arthritis and oligoarthritis
Extra-articular manifestations, such as psoriasis, onychodystrophy, uveitis, tendinitis, and dactylitis (sausage digits)
Clinical evaluation
X-rays
Symmetric arthritis of small and large joints
Rarely initially monoarticular or oligoarticular
More common among young adults but can manifest at any age
Sometimes joint deformities at late stages
Clinical evaluation
Rheumatoid factor and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide testing
X-rays
Serum sickness
Arthralgia more often than arthritis
Fever, lymphadenopathy, and rash
Exposure to blood products within 21 days of symptom onset
Clinical evaluation
Arthralgia more often than arthritis
Jaccoud arthropathy
Systemic manifestations, such as rash (eg, malar rash), mucosal lesions (eg, oral ulcers), serositis (eg, pleuritis, pericarditis), manifestations of glomerulonephritis
More common among women
Clinical evaluation
Antinuclear antibodies, anti-dsDNA, complete blood count (leukopenia or thrombocytopenia), urinalysis, chemistry profile with creatinine and liver enzymes
Systemic vasculitides (eg, immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis [formerly called Henoch-Schönlein purpura], polyarteritis nodosa, granulomatosis with polyangiitis)
Arthralgia more often than arthritis
Extra-articular symptoms, often involving multiple organ systems (eg, abdominal pain, renal failure, manifestations of pneumonitis, sinonasal symptoms, skin lesions that may include rash, purpura, nodules, and ulcers)
Serologic testing as clinically indicated (eg, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies testing with suspected granulomatosis with polyangiitis)
Biopsy as indicated (eg, of kidney, skin, or lung)
* These disorders may also manifest as oligoarticular (involving ≤ 4 joints).
† Patients with joint effusion or inflammation should have arthrocentesis (with cell counts, Gram stain, cultures, and crystal examination), and usually erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein. X-rays are often unnecessary.
dsDNA = double-stranded DNA.