* Orthorexia is characterized by obsession with eating healthy or organic foods; with associated restrictive behaviors that may result in restriction of nutrients and calories leading to amenorrhea .

† Hyperprolactinemia due to other conditions (eg, hypothyroidism, use of certain medications) may also cause amenorrhea.

‡ Based on Berry GT: Galactosemia and amenorrhea in the adolescent.

§ Females with these disorders may have virilization or ambiguous genitals.

¶ Virilization may occur in Cushing syndrome secondary to an adrenal tumor.