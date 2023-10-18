Деякі причини овуляторної дисфункції
Cause
Examples
Hypothalamic dysfunction, structural
Genetic disorders (eg, congenital gonadotropin-releasing hormone deficiency, GnRH receptor gene mutations that result in low FSH and estradiol levels and a high LH level, Prader-Willi syndrome)
Infiltrative disorders of the hypothalamus (eg, Langerhans cell histiocytosis, lymphoma, sarcoidosis, tuberculosis)
Irradiation to the hypothalamus
Tumors of the hypothalamus
Hypothalamic dysfunction, functional
Cachexia
Chronic disorders, particularly respiratory, gastrointestinal, hematologic, renal, or hepatic (eg, Crohn disease, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, thalassemia major, cirrhosis, chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis), seizure disorders
Dieting
Drug abuse (eg, of alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, or opioids)
Eating disorders (eg, anorexia nervosa, bulimia, orthorexia*)
Exercise, if energy required exceeds energy intake
Infections (eg, HIV infection, tuberculosis, encephalitis, syphilis)
Pseudocyesis (false pregnancy)
Psychiatric disorders (eg, stress, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia)
Psychoactive medications
Pituitary dysfunction
Aneurysms of the pituitary
Hyperprolactinemia†
Idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
Infiltrative disorders of the pituitary (eg, hemochromatosis, Langerhans cell granulomatosis, sarcoidosis, tuberculosis)
Isolated gonadotropin deficiency
Kallmann syndrome (hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with anosmia)
Postpartum pituitary necrosis (Sheehan syndrome)
Traumatic brain injury
Tumors of the brain (eg, meningioma, craniopharyngioma, gliomas)
Tumors of the pituitary (eg, microadenoma, metastatic carcinoma, endodermal sinus tumor, other pituitary tumors that secrete hormones [eg, ACTH, thyroid-stimulating hormone, growth hormone, FSH, LH])
Space-occupying lesions (eg, empty sella turcica, cerebral arterial aneurysm)
Ovarian dysfunction
Autoimmune disorders (eg, autoimmune oophoritis as may occur in myasthenia gravis, thyroiditis, or vitiligo)
Chemotherapy (eg, high-dose alkylating agents)
Genetic abnormalities, including chromosomal abnormalities (eg, congenital thymic aplasia, Fragile X syndrome, Turner syndrome [45,X], idiopathic accelerated ovarian follicular atresia)
Gonadal dysgenesis (incomplete ovarian development, sometimes secondary to genetic disorders)
Irradiation to the pelvis
Metabolic disorders (eg, Addison disease, diabetes mellitus, galactosemia [‡])
Ovarian tumors (eg, granulosa-theca cell tumors, Brenner tumors, teratomas, mucinous or serous cystadenomas, Krukenberg tumors, metastatic carcinoma)
Viral infections (eg, mumps)
Other endocrine dysfunction
Androgen insensitivity syndrome (testicular feminization)
Congenital adrenal virilism (congenital adrenal hyperplasia—eg, due to 17-hydroxylase deficiency or 17,20-lyase deficiency) or adult-onset adrenal virilism§
Drug-induced virilization (eg, by androgens, antidepressants, danazol, or high-dose progestins)§
Obesity (which causes excess extraglandular production of estrogen)
True hermaphroditism§
Tumors producing androgens (usually ovarian or adrenal)§¶
Tumors producing estrogens or tumors producing human chorionic gonadotropin (gestational trophoblastic disease)
* Orthorexia is characterized by obsession with eating healthy or organic foods; with associated restrictive behaviors that may result in restriction of nutrients and calories leading to amenorrhea .
† Hyperprolactinemia due to other conditions (eg, hypothyroidism, use of certain medications) may also cause amenorrhea.
‡ Based on Berry GT: Galactosemia and amenorrhea in the adolescent.
§ Females with these disorders may have virilization or ambiguous genitals.
¶ Virilization may occur in Cushing syndrome secondary to an adrenal tumor.
ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone; FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone; GnRH = gonadotropin-releasing hormone; LH = luteinizing hormone.