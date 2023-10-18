Деякі причини нетравматичного болю в кінцівці
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Musculoskeletal and soft tissue
Focal erythema (or darker color on dark skin), warmth, tenderness, swelling
Sometimes fever
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes blood and tissue cultures (eg, when patients are immunocompromised)
Deep soft-tissue infection (eg, myonecrosis, necrotizing subcutaneous infection)
Deep, constant pain, typically out of proportion to other findings
Erythema (or darker color on dark skin), warmth, tenderness, tense swelling, fever
Sometimes crepitation, foul discharge, bullae or necrotic areas, signs of systemic toxicity (eg, delirium, tachycardia, pallor, shock)
Blood and tissue cultures
Radiography
Sometimes MRI
Deep, constant, often nocturnal pain
Bone tenderness, fever
Often risk factors (eg, immunocompromise, parenteral illicit drug use, known contiguous or remote source for infection)
Radiography, MRI, and/or CT
Sometimes bone culture
Bone tumor (primary or metastatic)
Deep, constant, often nocturnal pain
Bone tenderness
Often a known cancer
Radiography, MRI, and/or CT
Vascular
Swelling, often warmth and/or redness, sometimes venous distension
Often risk factors (eg, hypercoagulable state, recent surgery or immobility, cancer)
Ultrasound
Sometimes D-dimer testing
Mild discomfort with swelling, erythema, and warmth of distal lower extremity
Sometimes shallow ulcerations
Clinical evaluation
Acute ischemia (typically due to arterial embolism, dissection, or thrombosis but sometimes due to massive iliofemoral venous thrombosis that completely obstructs blood flow in the limb)
Sudden, severe pain
Signs of distal limb ischemia (eg, coolness, pallor, pulse deficits, delayed capillary refill)
Sometimes chronic ischemic skin changes (eg, atrophy, hair loss, pale color, ulceration)
After several hours, neurologic deficits and muscle tenderness
Sometimes known peripheral vascular disease
Immediate arteriography
Intermittent leg pain triggered predictably by exertion and relieved by rest (intermittent claudication), sometimes rest pain which may worsen with leg elevation
Low ankle-brachial blood pressure index, chronic ischemic skin changes
Ultrasound
Sometimes arteriography
Neurologic
Plexopathy (brachial or lumbar)
Usually weakness, often decreased reflexes
Sometimes numbness in a nerve plexus distribution
Usually electrodiagnostic testing (electromyography and nerve conduction velocity)
Sometimes MRI
Pain and paresthesias beginning in neck or shoulder and extending to medial aspect of arm and hand
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes, electrodiagnostic testing and/or MRI
Radiculopathy (eg, caused by herniated intervertebral disk or bone spurs)
Pain and sometimes sensory deficits following a dermatomal distribution and often worsening with movement
Often neck or back pain
Usually weakness and diminished deep tendon reflexes in a nerve root distribution
Usually MRI
Sometimes electromyography and nerve conduction velocity
Painful polyneuropathy (eg, alcoholic neuropathy)
Chronic, burning pain, typically in both hands or both feet
Sometimes sensory abnormalities such as hypoesthesia, hyperesthesia, and/or allodynia (pain with non-noxious stimuli)
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes electromyography and nerve conduction velocity
Burning pain, hyperesthesia, allodynia, vasomotor abnormalities
Typically a prior injury (may be remote)
Clinical evaluation
Other
Acute coronary ischemia (causing referred arm pain)
Absence of explanatory physical findings at the site of pain; other suggestive findings (eg, history suggesting coronary artery disease, sweating and/or dyspnea occurring simultaneously with arm pain)
ECG and serum troponin
Sometimes stress testing or coronary angiography
Myofascial pain syndrome
Chronic pain and tenderness along a taut band of muscle, worsening with movement and with pressure on a trigger point (focal area separate from site of pain)
Clinical evaluation