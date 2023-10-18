Деякі причини перфорації шлунково-кишкового тракту
Perforation Site
Cause
Comments
All sites
Trauma
―
―
Esophagus
Forceful vomiting
Termed Boerhaave syndrome
Iatrogenic causes
Typically perforation with an esophagoscope, balloon dilator, or bougie
Ingestion of corrosive material
―
Stomach or duodenum
Can occur in patients with no previous history of ulcer symptoms
Sometimes no free air is visible on radiograph
Ingestion of corrosive material
Typically stomach
Intestine
―
Possibly acute appendicitis and Meckel diverticulitis
Free air rarely visible on radiographs
Colon
Obstruction
Typically perforates at cecum
High risk: Colon ≥ 13 cm diameter, patients receiving prednisone or other immunosuppressants (symptoms and signs may be minimal in this group)
―
Inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis, Crohn disease)
―
―
Sometimes spontaneous
―
Gallbladder
Iatrogenic injury during cholecystectomy or liver biopsy
Usually the biliary tree or duodenum is injured
Rarely, acute cholecystitis
Usually walled off by omentum