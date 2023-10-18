skip to main content
Деякі причини порушення ходи

Problem

Possible Causes

Neurogenic claudication (pain, weakness, and numbness that occurs during walking and lessens during sitting)

Lumbar spinal stenosis

Difficulty initiating walking

Frontal or subcortical disorders

Normal-pressure hydrocephalus

Parkinson disease

Truncal instability (eg, sway)

Arthritis in the hips or knees

Cerebellar, subcortical, or basal ganglia dysfunction

Leaning forward during walking

Osteoporosis with kyphosis

Step asymmetry (steps of unequal stride length)

Focal neurologic deficit

Pain or weakness in one leg

Unilateral musculoskeletal deficit

Step discontinuity (stopping and starting to step)

Fear of falling

Frontal lobe disorder

Step length or height abnormalities

Arthritis

Foot problem

Stroke

Stride width abnormalities

Cerebellar disorders

Hip disorders

Normal-pressure hydrocephalus

