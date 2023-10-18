Деякі причини порушення ходи
Problem
Possible Causes
Neurogenic claudication (pain, weakness, and numbness that occurs during walking and lessens during sitting)
Lumbar spinal stenosis
Difficulty initiating walking
Frontal or subcortical disorders
Normal-pressure hydrocephalus
Parkinson disease
Truncal instability (eg, sway)
Arthritis in the hips or knees
Cerebellar, subcortical, or basal ganglia dysfunction
Leaning forward during walking
Osteoporosis with kyphosis
Step asymmetry (steps of unequal stride length)
Focal neurologic deficit
Pain or weakness in one leg
Unilateral musculoskeletal deficit
Step discontinuity (stopping and starting to step)
Fear of falling
Frontal lobe disorder
Step length or height abnormalities
Arthritis
Foot problem
Stroke
Stride width abnormalities
Cerebellar disorders
Hip disorders
Normal-pressure hydrocephalus