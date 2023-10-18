Деякі причини болю в оці
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Disorders affecting primarily the cornea†
Contact lens keratitis
Ocular ache, grittiness, prolonged wearing of contact lenses, bilateral red eyes, lacrimation, corneal edema
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if vision loss present
Usually clear history of injury or high-risk activity such as grinding metal, unilateral pain when blinking, foreign body sensation
Sometimes a predisposing disorder such as trichiasis (eyelashes touching the cornea)
Lesion or foreign body visible on slit-lamp examination
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination, including eyelid eversion
Aching, foreign body sensation, photophobia, red eye, grayish opacity on cornea, followed by a visible crater
Possibly history of sleeping with contact lenses
Scrapings for culture (done by ophthalmologist)
Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (adenoviral conjunctivitis with keratitis) when severe
Ocular ache, grittiness, bilateral red eyes, copious watery discharge, preauricular lymphadenopathy, chemosis (bulging of the conjunctiva), often eyelid edema
Punctate corneal staining on fluorescein examination
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if vision loss present
Early: Unilateral vesicles and crusts on an erythematous base in a V1 distribution, sometimes affecting the tip of the nose
Eyelid edema, red eye
Late: Redness, quite severe pain
Often associated with uveitis
Ophthalmic evaluation
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Acute: Onset after conjunctivitis, blisters on eyelid
Late acute or recurrent: Classic dendritic corneal lesion on slit-lamp examination
Usually unilateral (may be bilateral in children or patients with atopy)
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Welder’s or UV keratitis
Onset hours after exposure to excessive UV light (eg, from welding or bright sun on snow)
Bilateral; ocular ache, grittiness
Marked injection and typical punctate corneal staining on fluorescein examination of the cornea
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if diagnosis is unclear
Other ocular disorders
Severe ocular ache, headache, nausea, vomiting, halos around lights, hazy cornea (caused by edema), marked erythema
Intraocular pressure usually > 40 mm Hg
Gonioscopy by ophthalmologist
Ocular ache, ciliary flush, photophobia, often a risk factor (eg, autoimmune disorder, posttrauma)
Cells and flare on slit-lamp examination
Rarely hypopyon
Ophthalmic evaluation
Ocular ache, intense conjunctival hyperemia, photophobia, severely decreased visual acuity, risk factors (recent intraocular surgery, trauma, or bacteremia)
Unilateral
Cells and flare and commonly hypopyon on slit-lamp examination
Immediate ophthalmic evaluation and microbiologic testing (eg, Gram stain and culture of aspirates for endogenous endophthalmitis, blood and urine cultures)
Mild pain, which may worsen with eye movement
Vision loss, ranging from a small scotoma to blindness
Afferent pupillary defect (a particularly characteristic finding if some visual acuity is preserved)
Eyelids and cornea normal, sometimes a swollen optic disk
Consideration of gadolinium-enhanced MRI of brain and orbits to look for optic nerve edema and demyelinating lesions within the brain (most commonly due to multiple sclerosis)
Ocular ache, periocular ache, red and swollen eyelids, proptosis, impaired extraocular movements, decreased visual acuity, fever
Unilateral
Sometimes preceded by symptoms of sinusitis
CT or MRI of orbits
Ocular ache, periocular ache (may be very severe), unilateral proptosis
Impaired extraocular movements, periorbital edema, gradual onset
CT or MRI of orbits
Biopsy
Pain very severe (often described as boring), photophobia, lacrimation, red or violaceous patches under bulbar conjunctiva, scleral edema
Often history of autoimmune disorder
Ophthalmic evaluation
Disorders causing referred pain
Prior episodes, characteristic temporal pattern (eg, clusters of episodes at the same time each day)
Knifelike quality, rhinorrhea, lacrimation, facial flushing
History and physical examination
Prior episodes, aura, pulsatile pain, nausea, sometimes photosensitivity or photophobia
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination and sometimes MRI or CT of brain (eg, if onset after age 40 or if atypical neurological findings)
Sometimes periorbital edema but eye examination otherwise unremarkable
Purulent rhinorrhea, headache, or eye or facial pain that varies with head position
Facial tenderness, fever, sometimes productive nocturnal cough, halitosis
Sometimes CT
* Ophthalmic evaluation should include slit-lamp examination with fluorescein staining and ocular tonometry.
† Most patients have lacrimation and true photophobia (shining a light into the unaffected eye causes pain in the affected eye when the affected eye is shut).
UV = ultraviolet; V1= ophthalmic division of the trigeminal nerve.