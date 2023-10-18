Деякі причини плачу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Cardiac
Delayed or absent femoral pulses
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Systolic ejection murmur, systolic click
Chest x-ray
ECG
Ultrasonography
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Third heart sound (S3) gallop
Chest x-ray
ECG
Echocardiography
Supraventricular tachycardia
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Heart rate > 180 beats/minute (usually 220–280 beats/minute in infants; 180–220 beats/minute in older children)
Chest x-ray
ECG
Gastrointestinal
Anal tears or fissures
History of decreased stool frequency and hard pellet stools
Distended abdomen
Clinical evaluation
Hyperactive bowel sounds
Loose, frequent stools
Clinical evaluation
History of spitting up, arching, or crying after feedings
Swallowing study
Esophageal pH or impedance probe study
Severe colicky abdominal pain alternating with calm, pain-free periods
Lethargy
Vomiting
Currant-jelly stools
Ultrasonography
Abdominal x-ray
Air enema
Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Poor feeding
Failure to thrive
Stool heme test
Volvulus
Bilious vomiting
Tender, distended abdomen
Bloody stools
Absent bowel sounds
Abdominal x-ray
Barium enema
Tender, erythematous mass in groin
Clinical evaluation
Infection
Fever
Inconsolability, irritability
Lethargy
Bulging anterior fontanelle in infants (see Neonatal Bacterial Meningitis)
Nuchal rigidity (meningismus) in older children (see Bacterial Meningitis in Infants Over 3 Months of Age)
Lumbar puncture for cerebrospinal fluid testing
Fever
Pulling at ears or complaints of ear pain
Erythematous, opaque, bulging tympanic membrane
Clinical evaluation
Respiratory infection (bronchiolitis, pneumonia)
Fever
Sometimes cough
Tachypnea
Sometimes hypoxia
Sometimes wheezing, crackles, or decreased breath sounds on auscultation
Chest x-ray
Urinary tract infection (UTI)
Fever
Possible vomiting
Urinalysis and culture
Trauma
Corneal abrasion
Crying with no other symptoms
Fluorescein test
Fracture (eg, due to child abuse)
Area of swelling and/or ecchymoses
Favoring of a limb
Skeletal survey x-rays to check for current and old fractures
Hair tourniquet
Swollen tip of a toe, finger, or penis with hair wrapped around the appendage proximal to the swelling
Clinical evaluation
Head trauma with intracranial bleeding
Inconsolable, high-pitched cry
Localized swelling on skull with underlying deformity
Head CT
Abusive head trauma (shaken baby syndrome)
Inconsolable, high-pitched cry
Lethargy
Seizure activity
Head CT
Retinal examination
Skeletal survey
Other
Cold drugs
History of recent cold drug therapy
Clinical evaluation
Swollen erythematous asymmetric scrotum, absent cremasteric reflex
Doppler ultrasonography or nuclear scanning of the scrotum
Vaccine reaction
History of recent immunization
Clinical evaluation