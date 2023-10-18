Шкала соматичних симптомів із 8 пунктів*
Symptom
Not at all
A little bit
Somewhat
Quite a bit
Very much
Back pain
0
1
2
3
4
Chest pain or shortness of breath
0
1
2
3
4
Dizziness
0
1
2
3
4
Feeling tired or having low energy
0
1
2
3
4
Headaches
0
1
2
3
4
Pain in your arms, legs, or joints
0
1
2
3
4
Stomach or bowel problems
0
1
2
3
4
Trouble sleeping
0
1
2
3
4
* Scoring: Patient was not or only minimally bothered (0 to 3). Increasing scores indicate incrementally greater levels of discomfort: low (4 to 7); medium (8 to 11); high (12 to 15); very high (16 to 23).
Adapted with permission from Gierk B, Kohlmann S, Kroenke K, et al. The Somatic Symptom Scale-8 (SSS-8): A brief measure of somatic symptom burden. JAMA Intern Med 174(2):400, 2014. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2013.12179