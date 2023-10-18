skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Шкала соматичних симптомів із 8 пунктів*

Symptom

Not at all

A little bit

Somewhat

Quite a bit

Very much

Back pain

0

1

2

3

4

Chest pain or shortness of breath

0

1

2

3

4

Dizziness

0

1

2

3

4

Feeling tired or having low energy

0

1

2

3

4

Headaches

0

1

2

3

4

Pain in your arms, legs, or joints

0

1

2

3

4

Stomach or bowel problems

0

1

2

3

4

Trouble sleeping

0

1

2

3

4

* Scoring: Patient was not or only minimally bothered (0 to 3). Increasing scores indicate incrementally greater levels of discomfort: low (4 to 7); medium (8 to 11); high (12 to 15); very high (16 to 23).

Adapted with permission from Gierk B, Kohlmann S, Kroenke K, et al. The Somatic Symptom Scale-8 (SSS-8): A brief measure of somatic symptom burden. JAMA Intern Med 174(2):400, 2014. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2013.12179

