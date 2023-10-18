Тяжкість отруєння гадюки
Grade
Description
Minimal
Changes at bite site only
No systemic symptoms or signs or abnormal laboratory findings
Moderate
Changes extending beyond the bite site
Non–life-threatening systemic symptoms and signs (eg, nausea, vomiting, paresthesias)
Mildly abnormal coagulation or laboratory changes without clinically significant bleeding
Severe
Changes involving the entire extremity
Severe systemic symptoms and signs (eg, hypotension, dyspnea, shock)
Markedly abnormal coagulation and laboratory changes with or without clinically significant bleeding