Тяжкість отруєння гадюки

Grade

Description

Minimal

Changes at bite site only

No systemic symptoms or signs or abnormal laboratory findings

Moderate

Changes extending beyond the bite site

Non–life-threatening systemic symptoms and signs (eg, nausea, vomiting, paresthesias)

Mildly abnormal coagulation or laboratory changes without clinically significant bleeding

Severe

Changes involving the entire extremity

Severe systemic symptoms and signs (eg, hypotension, dyspnea, shock)

Markedly abnormal coagulation and laboratory changes with or without clinically significant bleeding

