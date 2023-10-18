Служби, які можуть надавати медичну допомогу вдома
Type
Specific Services
Medical
Nursing
Other skilled professional and paraprofessional care, such as physical and occupational therapy
Hospice and respite services
Durable medical equipment (eg, commodes, wheelchairs, walkers)
IV therapy
Dialysis
Parenteral and enteral nutrition
Ventilator support
Diagnostic procedures (eg, radiographs, ECGs, blood tests)
Nonmedical
Personal care (eg, help with bathing, washing hair, using the toilet, and dressing)
Housekeeping services
Personal emergency response systems
Alarm devices
Security surveillance
Food delivery programs