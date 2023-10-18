Вибрані рекомендації щодо скринінгу в пацієнтів літнього віку
Disease to Be Detected
Test
Frequency
Comments*
Abdominal ultrasonography
Once between age 65–75
For men who have ever smoked: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For men who have never smoked: C recommendation by the USPSTF
For women who have ever smoked: I recommendation by the USPSTF
For women who have never smoked: D recommendation by the USPSTF
Inquire about mistreatment (eg "Are there any problems with family or household members that you would like to tell me about?")
At least once
For all older patients: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Alcoholism screening questionnaire (eg, AUDIT, AUDIT-C)
Yearly
For all adults, including those ≥ 65: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For all patients with a positive screening test: B recommendation by USPSTF for brief behavioral counseling interventions
For patients who meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder: Abstinence recommended
ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [1])
Framingham criteria (up to age 75)
Reynolds Risk Score (up to age 80)
Multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis (MESA) score (up to age 85)
Every 5 years
People with multiple global risk factors‡ more frequently
Possibly measurement of serum lipid levels, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, and/or ABI, recommended by the ACC/AHA (2)
Older women: screened in the same way as older men
Cognitive impairment (eg, dementia, delirium)
Cognitive impairment screening instrument (eg, Mini-Cog)
Yearly
For community-living adults > 65: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Depression (major depressive disorder)
Depression screening questionnaire (eg, PHQ-2)
Yearly
For all adults, including those ≥ 65: B recommendation by the USPSTF†
Fasting plasma glucose level
Yearly
For adults 35–70 with overweight or obesity: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For adults > 35 with overweight, obesity, or other risk factors§: At least every 3 years recommended by the ADA (3)
Inquiry about falls during the previous year and about difficulty with walking or balance
Get-Up-and-Go test, STEADI, or another fall risk assessment tool
Yearly
For all adults > 65: Use of a fall risk assessment tool recommended by the AGS and BGS (4)
For community-dwelling patients ≥ 65 who have an increased risk of falls: B recommendation by the USPSTF for exercise interventions
Vitamin D supplementation no longer recommended: D recommended by the USPSTF
Intraocular pressure measurement
Yearly
For all adults < 40: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Bedside hearing test
Yearly
For all adults ≥ 50: I recommendation by the USPSTF
HIV testing of serum, blood, or oral fluid
At least once
For all adults 15–65 and for patients > 65 with HIV risk factors: A recommendation by the USPSTF
Blood pressure measurement
Every 3–5 years for people 18–39 with normal blood pressure and no risk factors
Annually for people > 40 and those with high-normal blood pressure and/or risk factors (eg, overweight or obesity, sedentary lifestyle, strong family history, African-American)
For all people ≥ 18: A recommendation by USPSTF (treatment based on the initial office blood pressure measurement and additional measurements outside of the office)
Obesity-related morbidity and mortality
Height and weight measurement
BMI (kg/m2) calculation¶
At least yearly as needed
For all adults with a BMI> 30: Referral for multicomponent behavioral interventions: B recommendation by the USPSTF
Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry
At most every 2 years
For all women ≥ 65 : B recommendation by USPSTF
For women < 65 with increased risk as determined by formal screening tools: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For men ≥ 65: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Behavioral counseling
At least once
For all sexually active adolescents and for adults who have an increased risk of STIs: B recommendation by the USPSTF
Thyroid dysfunction (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism)
Thyroid-stimulating hormone level
NA
For all nonpregnant adults: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Inquiry about tobacco use
At least once
For all adults: A recommendation by the USPSTF
For all patients who report tobacco use: Cessation counseling and appropriate medications
Snellen visual acuity test
Yearly as needed
For all adults ≥ 65: I recommendation by USPSTF
Blood 25-hydroxyvitamin D level
N/A
I recommendation by USPSTF
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
Recommendations vary slightly among different professional societies and groups. USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
† USPSTF recommends screening only in practices with systems to ensure accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and follow-up.
‡ Global risk factors for ASCVD include hypertension, tobacco use, high blood glucose levels, physical inactivity, and overweight and obesity).
§ Risk factors (American Diabetes Association) include physical inactivity, high-risk race/ethnicity, a first-degree relative with diabetes, HDL-C < 35 mg/dL and/or TG > 250 mg/dL, A1C ≥ 5.7% IGT or IFG, history of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, conditions associated with insulin resistance, such as severe obesity, acanthosis nigricans, polycystic ovarian syndrome.
¶ BMI ≥ 25 = overweight; BMI ≥ 30 = obesity.
AAOS = American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons; ABI = ankle-brachial index; ACC = American College of Cardiology; ADA = American Diabetes Association; AGS = American Geriatrics Society; AUDIT = Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test; AUDIT-C = abbreviated AUDIT Consumption Test; BGS = British Geriatrics Society; BMI = body mass index; HDL-C = high-density lipoprotein cholesterol; IFG = impaired fasting glycemia; IGT = impaired glucose tolerance; MESA = Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis; NA = not applicable; PHQ-2 = Patient Health Questionnaire-2; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force