Окремі лікарські препарати для лікування біполярного розладу*
Medication
Indication
Starting Dose†
Maintenance Dose†
Comments
Lithium
Lithium extended-release‡,§, in adolescents ≥ 12 years
Acute mania and maintenance
—
450–900 mg twice a day
Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)
Lithium, immediate-release‡,§, in adolescents
Acute mania and maintenance
200–300 mg three times a day
300–600 mg three times a day up to 2400 mg
Maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg
Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents with bipolar disorder¶
Antipsychotics
Aripiprazole§ in children ≥ 10 years
Acute mania
Psychosis
2–5 mg once a day
Up to 30 mg once a day
Limited experience in children
Asenapine in children>10 years
Bipolar mania
2.5 mg twice a day sublingual
Up to 10 mg twice a day
Tongue numbness and tingling
Chlorpromazine in children> 5 years‡,§
Acute mania
Psychosis
0.6–1.5 mg/kg every 6 hours up to 200 mg/day
—
Rarely used (in children who do not respond to newer medications) because newer medications have a more favorable adverse effect profile
Lurasidone in children > 10 years
Bipolar depression
20 mg once a day
Up to 80 mg/day
—
Olanzapine in children> 13 years§
Acute mania
Psychosis
2.5–5 mg once a day
Up to 10 mg twice a day
Causes weight gain, which may limit use in some patients
Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children > 10 years‡,§
Bipolar depression
3 mg/25 mg once a day
Up to 12 mg/50 mg once a day
Limited experience in children
Paliperidone in children > 12 years ‡,§
Acute mania
Psychosis
3 mg once a day
Up to 3 mg twice a day
Closely related to risperidone
Very limited experience in children
Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children > 10 years§
Acute mania
Psychosis
25 mg twice a day
Up to 200 mg twice a day
Causes sedation that may limit dose increases
Risperidone in children > 10 years§
Acute mania
Psychosis
0.5 mg once a day
Up to 2.5 mg/day
Maintenance dose highly variable
Doses up to 6 mg/day have been studied, but they provide no additional benefit and increase risk of neurologic adverse effects
Ziprasidone in children > 10 years§
Acute mania
Psychosis
20 mg once a day
Up to 40 mg twice a day
Very limited experience in children
Anticonvulsants
Carbamazepine
Acute mania and mixed episode
200 mg twice a day
Up to 600 mg twice a day
Metabolic enzyme induction, possibly requiring dose adjustments
May cause Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) especially in patients with HLA-B*15:02 genotype (more common in East Asian populations) and maculopapular exanthema (MPE), drug reaction with eosinophilia (DRESS) and SJS/TEN in patients with HLA-A*31:01 genotype (more common in Caucasians and Hispanics) a
Divalproex
Acute mania
5 mg/kg two or three times a day
Up to 10–20 mg/kg three times a day
Dose titrated to a blood level of 50–125 mcg/mL
Lamotrigine
Maintenance
25 mg once a day
Up to 100 mg twice a day
Requires that dosing guidelines in the package insert be followed closely
* These medications pose a small but serious risk for a wide variety of major adverse effects. Therefore, benefits must be carefully weighed against potential risks.
† Dose ranges are approximate. Interindividual variability in therapeutic response and adverse effects is considerable. This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.
‡ These medications have not been studied in children. For dosing in children under 12 years of age, see the prescribing information.
§ These medications increase the risk of weight gain, negative effects on the lipid profile, increases in glucose and prolactin levels, and QT prolongation.
¶ Hafeman DM, Rooks B, Merranko J, et al: Lithium versus other mood-stabilizing medications in a longitudinal study of youth diagnosed with bipolar disorder. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry 59(10):1146-1155. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaac.2019.06.013
aPhillips EJ, Sukasem C, Whirl-Carrillo, et al: Clinical pharmacogenetics implementation consortium guideline for HLA genotype and use of carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine: 2017 Update. https://doi.org/10.1002/cpt.1004