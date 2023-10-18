skip to main content
Окремі лікарські препарати для лікування біполярного розладу*

Medication

Indication

Starting Dose†

Maintenance Dose†

Comments

Lithium

Lithium extended-release‡,§, in adolescents 12 years

Acute mania and maintenance

450–900 mg twice a day

Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)

Lithium, immediate-release‡,§, in adolescents

Acute mania and maintenance

200–300 mg three times a day

300–600 mg three times a day up to 2400 mg

Maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg

Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents with bipolar disorder¶

Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole§ in children 10 years

Acute mania

Psychosis

2–5 mg once a day

Up to 30 mg once a day

Limited experience in children

Asenapine in children>10 years

Bipolar mania

2.5 mg twice a day sublingual

Up to 10 mg twice a day

Tongue numbness and tingling

Chlorpromazine in children> 5 years‡,§

Acute mania

Psychosis

0.6–1.5 mg/kg every 6 hours up to 200 mg/day

Rarely used (in children who do not respond to newer medications) because newer medications have a more favorable adverse effect profile

Lurasidone in children > 10 years

Bipolar depression

20 mg once a day

Up to 80 mg/day

Olanzapine in children> 13 years§

Acute mania

Psychosis

2.5–5 mg once a day

Up to 10 mg twice a day

Causes weight gain, which may limit use in some patients

Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children > 10 years‡,§

Bipolar depression

3 mg/25 mg once a day

Up to 12 mg/50 mg once a day

Limited experience in children

Paliperidone in children > 12 years ‡,§

Acute mania

Psychosis

3 mg once a day

Up to 3 mg twice a day

Closely related to risperidone

Very limited experience in children

Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children > 10 years§

Acute mania

Psychosis

25 mg twice a day

Up to 200 mg twice a day

Causes sedation that may limit dose increases

Risperidone in children > 10 years§

Acute mania

Psychosis

0.5 mg once a day

Up to 2.5 mg/day

Maintenance dose highly variable

Doses up to 6 mg/day have been studied, but they provide no additional benefit and increase risk of neurologic adverse effects

Ziprasidone in children > 10 years§

Acute mania

Psychosis

20 mg once a day

Up to 40 mg twice a day

Very limited experience in children

Anticonvulsants

Carbamazepine

Acute mania and mixed episode

200 mg twice a day

Up to 600 mg twice a day

Metabolic enzyme induction, possibly requiring dose adjustments

May cause Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) especially in patients with HLA-B*15:02 genotype (more common in East Asian populations) and maculopapular exanthema (MPE), drug reaction with eosinophilia (DRESS) and SJS/TEN in patients with HLA-A*31:01 genotype (more common in Caucasians and Hispanics) a

Divalproex

Acute mania

5 mg/kg two or three times a day

Up to 10–20 mg/kg three times a day

Dose titrated to a blood level of 50–125 mcg/mL

Lamotrigine

Maintenance

25 mg once a day

Up to 100 mg twice a day

Requires that dosing guidelines in the package insert be followed closely

* These medications pose a small but serious risk for a wide variety of major adverse effects. Therefore, benefits must be carefully weighed against potential risks.

† Dose ranges are approximate. Interindividual variability in therapeutic response and adverse effects is considerable. This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.

‡ These medications have not been studied in children. For dosing in children under 12 years of age, see the prescribing information.

§ These medications increase the risk of weight gain, negative effects on the lipid profile, increases in glucose and prolactin levels, and QT prolongation.

Hafeman DM, Rooks B, Merranko J, et al: Lithium versus other mood-stabilizing medications in a longitudinal study of youth diagnosed with bipolar disorder. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry 59(10):1146-1155. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaac.2019.06.013

aPhillips EJ, Sukasem C, Whirl-Carrillo, et al: Clinical pharmacogenetics implementation consortium guideline for HLA genotype and use of carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine: 2017 Update. https://doi.org/10.1002/cpt.1004

