Критерії Седліса для зовнішнього опромінення органів тазу після радикальної гістеректомії*
Lymphovascular Space Invasion
Stromal Invasion
Tumor Size (cm)†
+
Deep third
Any
+
Middle third
≥ 2
+
Superficial third
≥ 5
−
Middle or deep third
≥ 4
* Criteria apply to node-negative, margin-negative, parametria-negative cases.
† Size is determined by clinical palpation.
Based on Sedlis A, Bundy BN, Rotman MZ, et al: A randomized trial of pelvic radiation therapy versus no further therapy in selected patients with stage IB carcinoma of the cervix after radical hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy: A gynecologic oncology group study. Gynecol Oncol 73, 177–183, 1999. doi:10.1006/gyno.1999.5387