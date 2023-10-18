skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Критерії Седліса для зовнішнього опромінення органів тазу після радикальної гістеректомії*

Lymphovascular Space Invasion

Stromal Invasion

Tumor Size (cm)†

+

Deep third

Any

+

Middle third

≥ 2

+

Superficial third

≥ 5

Middle or deep third

≥ 4

* Criteria apply to node-negative, margin-negative, parametria-negative cases.

† Size is determined by clinical palpation.

Based on Sedlis A, Bundy BN, Rotman MZ, et al: A randomized trial of pelvic radiation therapy versus no further therapy in selected patients with stage IB carcinoma of the cervix after radical hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy: A gynecologic oncology group study. Gynecol Oncol 73, 177–183, 1999. doi:10.1006/gyno.1999.5387

Серед цих тем