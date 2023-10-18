Антипсихотичні препарати 2-го покоління*
Drug
Dose Range
Usual Adult Dose
Comment†
Aripiprazole
10–30 mg orally
15 mg orally
Dopamine-2 partial agonist
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
Asenapine
5–10 mg sublingually twice a day
10 mg sublingually twice a day
Given sublingually with no food to be consumed for 10 minutes afterward (tablet should not be swallowed)
Brexpiprazole
2–4 mg orally
2–4 mg orally
Dopamine-2 partial agonist
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
Helps with major depression
Dose titrated with
Cariprazine
1.5–6 mg orally
3–6 mg orally
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
Most common adverse effects: Somnolence, upset stomach
Dose titrated with
Clozapine
150–450 mg orally twice a day
400 mg orally at bedtime
First SGA
Only one with demonstrated efficacy in patients unresponsive to other antipsychotics
Frequent WBC counts required because agranulocytosis is a risk
Increased risk of seizures and metabolic syndrome
Iloperidone
1–12 mg orally twice a day
12 mg orally once a day
Because of possible orthostatic hypotension, titrated over 4 days when initiated
Lumateperone
40–60 mg a day
42 mg orally once a day
Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors
Lower risk of motor and metabolic side effects
Contraindicated in older patients with dementia-related psychosis
Lurasidone
40–160 mg orally once a day
80 mg orally once a day
Given once a day with food
Lower doses used in patients with liver impairment
Olanzapine
10–20 mg orally at bedtime
15 mg orally at bedtime
Most common adverse effects: Somnolence, metabolic syndrome, and dizziness
Paliperidone
3–12 mg orally at bedtime
6 mg orally at bedtime
Metabolite of risperidone
Similar to risperidone
Pimavanserin
34 mg a day
34 mg orally at bedtime
A 5HT2a antagonist; it was tested in and approved for psychosis in Parkinson disease
Quetiapine
150–375 mg orally twice a day
Extended-release: 400–800 mg orally at bedtime
200 mg orally twice a day
Low potency allowing a wide dosing range
May cause metabolic syndrome
No anticholinergic effect
Dose titration required because of blocking of alpha-2 receptors
Twice-daily dosing required for immediate-release formulation; extended release given once at bedtime
Risperidone
4–10 mg orally at bedtime
4 mg orally at bedtime
May cause extrapyramidal symptoms at doses > 6 mg, dose-dependent prolactin elevation, or metabolic syndrome
Ziprasidone
40–80 mg orally twice a day
80 mg orally twice a day
Inhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effects
Shortest half-life of new drugs
Requires twice-daily dosing with food
IM form available for acute treatment
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
* Monitoring for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is recommended for this class of antipsychotics.
† All SGAs have been associated with increased mortality in older patients with dementia.
SGA = second-generation antipsychotic; WBC = white blood cell.