Антипсихотичні препарати 2-го покоління*

Drug

Dose Range

Usual Adult Dose

Comment†

Aripiprazole

10–30 mg orally

15 mg orally

Dopamine-2 partial agonist

Low risk of metabolic syndrome

Asenapine

5–10 mg sublingually twice a day

10 mg sublingually twice a day

Given sublingually with no food to be consumed for 10 minutes afterward (tablet should not be swallowed)

Brexpiprazole

2–4 mg orally

2–4 mg orally

Dopamine-2 partial agonist

Low risk of metabolic syndrome

Helps with major depression

Dose titrated with

  • 1 mg given on days 1–4

  • 2 mg given on days 5–7

  • 4 mg given on day 8 (maximum dose: 4 mg)

Cariprazine

1.5–6 mg orally

3–6 mg orally

Low risk of metabolic syndrome

Most common adverse effects: Somnolence, upset stomach

Dose titrated with

  • 1.5 mg given on day 1

  • 3 mg given on day 2

Clozapine

150–450 mg orally twice a day

400 mg orally at bedtime

First SGA

Only one with demonstrated efficacy in patients unresponsive to other antipsychotics

Frequent WBC counts required because agranulocytosis is a risk

Increased risk of seizures and metabolic syndrome

Iloperidone

1–12 mg orally twice a day

12 mg orally once a day

Because of possible orthostatic hypotension, titrated over 4 days when initiated

Lumateperone

40–60 mg a day

42 mg orally once a day

Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors

Lower risk of motor and metabolic side effects

Contraindicated in older patients with dementia-related psychosis

Lurasidone

40–160 mg orally once a day

80 mg orally once a day

Given once a day with food

Lower doses used in patients with liver impairment

Olanzapine

10–20 mg orally at bedtime

15 mg orally at bedtime

Most common adverse effects: Somnolence, metabolic syndrome, and dizziness

Paliperidone

3–12 mg orally at bedtime

6 mg orally at bedtime

Metabolite of risperidone

Similar to risperidone

Pimavanserin

34 mg a day

34 mg orally at bedtime

A 5HT2a antagonist; it was tested in and approved for psychosis in Parkinson disease

Quetiapine

150–375 mg orally twice a day

Extended-release: 400–800 mg orally at bedtime

200 mg orally twice a day

Low potency allowing a wide dosing range

May cause metabolic syndrome

No anticholinergic effect

Dose titration required because of blocking of alpha-2 receptors

Twice-daily dosing required for immediate-release formulation; extended release given once at bedtime

Risperidone

4–10 mg orally at bedtime

4 mg orally at bedtime

May cause extrapyramidal symptoms at doses > 6 mg, dose-dependent prolactin elevation, or metabolic syndrome

Ziprasidone

40–80 mg orally twice a day

80 mg orally twice a day

Inhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effects

Shortest half-life of new drugs

Requires twice-daily dosing with food

IM form available for acute treatment

Low risk of metabolic syndrome

* Monitoring for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is recommended for this class of antipsychotics.

† All SGAs have been associated with increased mortality in older patients with dementia.

SGA = second-generation antipsychotic; WBC = white blood cell.

