Процедури скринінгу в безсимптомних людей із середнім ризиком* за рекомендаціями Американського онкологічного товариства (ACS), Робочої групи з профілактичних послуг США (USPSTF) та Американської колегії лікарів (ACP)†
Type of Cancer
Procedure
Frequency
Breast cancer
Mammography
ACS: Recommended at the following ages:
USPSTF: Every 2 years for women ages 40 to 74
ACP: Recommended at the following ages:
Cervical cancer
Papanicolaou (Pap) test and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) test
ACS: Recommended at the following ages:
USPSTF: Recommended at the following ages:
Prostate cancer
Blood test for PSA (prostate-specific antigen)
ACS: Because the benefit of screening is uncertain, patient and physician should discuss the potential harms and benefits of prostate cancer screening beginning at age 50 (age 45 for African Americans or those who have a father or brother who had prostate cancer before age 65)
USPSTF: The patient and physician should discuss the potential harms and benefits of prostate cancer screening beginning at age 55, but recommends against screening at age 70 or older.
Colorectal cancer
Stool testing: Fecal immunochemical test (FIT), high-sensitivity guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT), or multi-target stool DNA test
or
Colonoscopy
or
Flexible sigmoidoscopy (with or without periodic FIT)
or
CT colonography
ACS: Ages for screening: Begin at age 45 and continue until age 75; at ages 76-85, individualize recommendation (eg, based on general health, life expectancy, and patient preferences)
ACS: Screening tests:
USPSTF: Ages for screening: 45 to 75; individualize for ages 76 to 85
USPSTF: Screening tests: Same as ACS, as well as flexible sigmoidoscopy every 10 years plus FIT every year
ACP: Ages: Recommended for ages 50 to 75; not recommended for age > 75 or with life expectancy < 10 years
ACP: Screening tests:
Lung cancer
Low-dose computed tomography (CT)
ACS: Yearly in people between ages 50 and 80 years who smoke or who quit smoking and have at least a 20-pack-year history of smoking
* Patients at high-risk of certain cancers may need to be screened according to a different schedule.
† Examinations for cancers of the thyroid, oral cavity, skin, lymph nodes, testes, and ovaries should also be done during routine medical care.
Modified from the recommendations of the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF), the American Cancer Society (ACS), and the American College of Physicians (ACP) recommendations for breast cancer and colon cancer screening.